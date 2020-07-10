'I wish I could give y’all something to look at': Black Corvallis man's clothing brand demands civil rights

What he found during his studies in Corvallis and service in the Oregon Air National Guard was more insidious than he could have guessed.

“When we think of Oregon on the East Coast,” he said, “we think of everyone being inclusive — and Oregon is that. I don’t want to take away from that. (But) when I came here, I thought I would literally have a break of being Black. Now I know I was incredibly naive to think that.”

In 2017, 1% of the student population at OSU was Black. Northern was one of them. People assumed he was an athlete, he said. Some, he added, were “looking at me like they hadn’t seen a Black person in days.”

He recalled standing in line at a restaurant once and seeing an entire seated party staring at him.

“I was thinking, ‘I wish I could give y’all something to look at.’”

Now people can stare all they want at the back of Northern’s clothes. That’s the point, he said.

“The ethos of my brand is to create awareness and generate conversation,” Northern said. “I ask a lot of provocative questions on the back of my garments. With my brand, a lot of times white fragility does emerge.”