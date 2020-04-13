Marie Janes now offering pizza and pot delivery in Corvallis

Marie Janes Cannabis Connection is now offering to deliver pizza as well as marijuana to customers’ doors in Corvallis.
“There’s no better marriage than pot and pizza. That marriage is so old, and nobody has capitalized on that,” said Christina Jancila, the owner of the dispensary and pizzeria.
Jancila said that Marie Janes is the first cannabis retailer in the nation to offer the combo for delivery or pick-up. There’s even a “pot luck” special, where customers can purchase an eighth-ounce of weed and a large two-topping pizza.
The business’ slogan: “We may give you the munchies, but we also provide the pizza,” Jancila said with a chuckle.
To be clear, the Marie Janes pizzas contains no cannabis products, and customers can order a pie by itself, without purchasing any marijuana. Of course, pizza is the only option available to residents who are under 21.
Marie Janes Cannabis Connection has been in business since March 2017 and the name of the dispensary is a play on Jancila’s middle name, Marie. The Marie Janes Pizza delivery started on Super Bowl Sunday this year, and the pies are baked in a storefront near the dispensary.
Business really picked up during the coronavirus pandemic, Jancila said. Residents want to practice social distancing without giving up their favorite habits.
“Since COVID-19, it has really skyrocketed,” Jancila said. “Everybody’s home and delivery’s such a hot commodity. I offer it, and it just took off.”
The coronavirus pandemic has brought mixed emotions for Jancila. While she’s concerned about the health of mid-valley residents – she’s also a member of the Housing, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (commonly known as HOPE) addressing homelessness in Corvallis – the business opportunities are real in certain sectors. People are stressed out, and they’re turning to weed and comfort food, she said.
When Oregon Gov. Kate Brown first announced her stay-at-home order, marijuana sales “went through the roof,” Jancila said. Residents were panic-buying and hoarding, but then they realized that dispensaries would stay open during the pandemic.
Jancila added that she has a variety of smokeless marijuana products for those who don’t want their lungs to be impacted during the public health crisis.
The Marie Janes Pizza menu includes a variety of 14-inch combinations, including vegetarian options, and customers can also choose their own toppings to create a pie.
Executive chef Ed Barbeau, owner of Pisano’s Woodfired Pizza in Bend, was brought in to develop the menu.
Barbeau cut his teeth making pizza in Naples but also tailors his pies to suit the regional palate of Oregonians. Think of a Neapolitan pizza with whole milk mozzarella, as well as Northwest farm-to-table high-end meats and fresh veggies.
There are no vegan or gluten-free options.
“My menu is not extensive compared to other pizzerias in town. I wanted it to be great and I wanted to keep it simple for now,” Jancila said.
So far, most of the pizza orders include a side of pot.
“I would say just 20 percent are just pizza by itself,” Jancila said. She hopes to one day add a dine-in option for the pizza shop, and predicts that food sales will surge once that happens.
Jancila also is looking at expanding her dispensary into the storefront next door, as well. “I’ve overgrown this space and it’s time to make pot and pizza orders more efficient,” she said.
Customers must be 21 with valid identification for marijuana delivery. Oregon State University dormitories and hotels are not available for marijuana delivery.
Food orders also can be picked up at Marie Janes Cannabis Connection for customers who are over 21. Those under 21 making a food pickup should call and make special arrangements to be accommodated at the pizza kitchen or curbside.
For more information on Marie Janes Pizza, call 971-301-4POT (4768), 541-360-3952 or go to www.mariejanescc.com/new/ or potandpizzadelivery.com.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
