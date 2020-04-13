Marie Janes now offering pizza and pot delivery in Corvallis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Marie Janes Cannabis Connection is now offering to deliver pizza as well as marijuana to customers’ doors in Corvallis.

“There’s no better marriage than pot and pizza. That marriage is so old, and nobody has capitalized on that,” said Christina Jancila, the owner of the dispensary and pizzeria.

Jancila said that Marie Janes is the first cannabis retailer in the nation to offer the combo for delivery or pick-up. There’s even a “pot luck” special, where customers can purchase an eighth-ounce of weed and a large two-topping pizza.

The business’ slogan: “We may give you the munchies, but we also provide the pizza,” Jancila said with a chuckle.

To be clear, the Marie Janes pizzas contains no cannabis products, and customers can order a pie by itself, without purchasing any marijuana. Of course, pizza is the only option available to residents who are under 21.

Marie Janes Cannabis Connection has been in business since March 2017 and the name of the dispensary is a play on Jancila’s middle name, Marie. The Marie Janes Pizza delivery started on Super Bowl Sunday this year, and the pies are baked in a storefront near the dispensary.