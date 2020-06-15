New women's clothing boutique, Lux + Lu, opens in downtown Albany

Lux + Lu, a new women’s clothing boutique, opened up in downtown Albany earlier this month and has seen tremendous support from the community, said owner LuAn Carone-Rhodes.
While it’s a strange time to open up a shop, the novel coronavirus pandemic has made people more appreciative of local “mom and pop” stores, she said.
“People’s hearts are with small business owners,” Carone-Rhodes added. “People are afraid small businesses will close due to COVID, so they’re eager to support them.”
Plus, residents have been cooped up and stores are just starting to reopen. Some of the first customers at Lux + Lu hadn’t been out shopping in months, Carone-Rhodes said.
Carone-Rhodes also is the owner of Running Princess Athletic, which has locations in downtown Corvallis and Bend.
Lux + Lu carries some athleisure wear, including swimsuits, but is much more focused on everyday women’s clothing than fitness gear.
The store stresses its wide range of sizes, with everything from XXS to 4XL.
“We hope to keep things new and fresh. We hope to have fun, new items every week,” Carone-Rhodes said, adding that those would be promoted on the shop’s social media pages every Thursday.
The boutique includes a rack or two of high-end “splurge” items, but also has affordable products for those on a budget looking for something fun, such as scrunchies and more.
“I like to have things at all my stores that are cuddly and special,” Carone-Rhodes said.
There’s a small children’s section, and the store has some jewelry, sunglasses and Hydroflasks.
Lux + Lu also offers fashionable surgical-style masks to ward off illness, as well as hand sanitizer, and the business if focused on keeping customers safe.
Items that people try on are aired out for 24 hours and steam cleaned before being returned to the floor, and no more than three customers are allowed in the store at any one time, said Michelle Waddell, the project manager for Lux + Lu.
Small retailers, Carone-Rhodes and Waddell said, are cleaner and safer than big box stores during the pandemic.
Carone-Rhodes said she was excited to be joining the mix of businesses in downtown Albany. “I call this a mini-mecca for retail therapy,” she added.
“We’re looking forward to becoming part of the Albany community and connecting with other downtown businesses,” Waddell said.
Lux + Lu is in a former law office, and remodeling started in January.
Lux + Lu, 313 First Ave. W., is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, go to luxpluslu.com or go to the boutique’s Facebook page.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
