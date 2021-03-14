Now's the time: Mid-valley entrepreneurs bet on themselves, despite the pandemic

“It’s exciting to see all this activity,” Grato said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

While a few businesses have permanently closed in downtown Albany in the last year, including U.S. Bank, a handful of others have opened up shop, such as Spiritopia, Lux + Lu and more.

Two prominent stores, the Natty Dresser and Urban Ag Supply, also moved into larger locations in downtown Albany, Grato said. Other businesses and nonprofits, such as Enigma Escape Experience and C.H.A.N.C.E., have filled vacant spaces downtown.

“I’m sorry to see some other businesses go that weren’t able to adapt their model to COVID. But it’s reassuring to see how many people have retooled and made things work for them,” Grato said.

She added that she was thrilled to see restaurants opening back up for indoor dining, as that causes a ripple of positive impacts downtown.