Open air dining: Mid-valley food carts seen as safer option during pandemic

For both the Barn and Henry’s, variety is a major advantage. Visitors can choose from tasty options at each food cart pod.

The timing for food carts has been right in a much different way, as well, as residents no longer look down at “taco trucks” and other eateries that aren’t brick and mortar.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“The stigma of eating food from a food cart is gone. Some of the best food you can get in town comes out of our food carts now,” Hovelsrud said.

Here’s a closer look at the Barn at Hickory Station and Henry’s Food Court.

Henry’s Food Court

Cart owners at Henry’s Food Court said they’ve benefited from new construction in Millersburg and a lack of other dining options in the fast-growing town.

The food cart pod sprang up in 2018 to meet the needs of truck drivers, including those at the new Love’s truck stop nearby.