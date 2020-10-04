Philomath OSU student starts homemade soy candle business

A Philomath-based Oregon State University student launched a hand-poured candle business that she brainstormed during quarantine.

Maegan Reynolds’ business, Earthy Little Scents, offers 8-ounce candles, tea lights and wax melts in standard as well as seasonal shapes. The 2-week-old business on Etsy has already seen over 20 sales, worth around $400, and Reynolds paused online sales Saturday to hold a sale in her driveway.

Reynolds, 21, moved to Philomath from Southern California with her parents and boyfriend four months ago and is studying sociology with a focus in crime and justice at OSU. With extra time on her hands from being home so often, she said she decided to put time into starting a candle business, which she’s wanted to do for a long time.

Reynolds said she began research on making her own candles around six months ago, after realizing the paraffin wax, which is derived from petroleum and can emit soot, in many retail candles was giving her headaches.

“I’ve always loved arts and crafts,” she said. “I kind of just started searching YouTube to look for the best wax to use.”