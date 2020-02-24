Planet Fitness opens in Corvallis

Retired physical education teacher Douglas King worked out on an elliptical machine at the new Planet Fitness location in Corvallis last week and said there’s plenty of room for a new gym here – especially when the entry level membership is $10 a month.

“It’s nice to come in at your own pace, just get your workout in and just go,” said King, who worked in the Corvallis School District for 30 years.

The Corvallis Planet Fitness location held its grand opening on Feb. 6. On a recent weekday, members ranged from the impressively fit to those just starting to get in better shape.

“The Judgment Free Zone is something Planet Fitness really believes in,” said Florian Raqueno of PF Northwest, the group that owns the gym and eight other clubs. “You’ll see all shapes and sizes and all ages and all fitness levels,” she added.

Even Oregon State University students are joining, because it’s easier to get a workout in at Planet Fitness than on campus, said Joe Bouchard, club manager.

The Corvallis Planet Fitness facility covers 23,000-square-feet and offers 24-hour access to members. The club is fully staffed at all times, Bouchard said, so that makes it feel safe no matter what the hour. Plus, trainers can show members proper workout technique.

