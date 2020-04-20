Rock climbing gym to be built at former Tibet House site in Corvallis

Lloyd expects rock climbing’s popularity to continue to surge, in part because the sport has been added to the Japan summer Olympics. The Olympics were set to take place this year, but shifted to the summer of 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the appeal of rock climbing is that it’s much more than a workout.

“What I get out of it is a sense of community and connection,” Lloyd said. Other climbers are supportive, but that sense of connection she mentioned is also with her own body and mind. “I can focus and everything else melts away,” Lloyd said.

“It’s a mental puzzle as well as a physical endeavor,” Garcia added.

Lloyd, Foster and Garcia also hope to resume their travels across the United States and the globe to scale rock walls once the coronavirus pandemic fades.

