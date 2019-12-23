Vivacity purchases Calapooia, but pub to remain largely the same

Oregon regional distillers that just focus on making liquor can struggle, she added.

With the new facility at the Calapooia, Prueitt said she expects Vivacity sales to jump by at least 25 percent in 2020.

Martin said he and his wife decided to sell because of life changes and to spend more time with family and friends. “The kids get older, you think you might want to try something else,” he said.

Calapooia opened in 2006, but iits story began with the Oregon Trader Brewing Company, which opened in 1993 at the same location.

When Calapooia started, with Martin and Bryngelson as the sole emplooyees, there was only Oregon Trail Brewing Company in Corvallis as a local craft brewing competitor --and that one remains a boutique operation.

Since then, about 10 other local breweries have joined the scene, but Calapooia retains a loyal following.

“Obviously, we love Calapooia, and we consider it our baby. We took it as far as we thought we could go,” Martin said.

Selling to Neumann and Prueitt was more than a business deal due to the couples’ friendship, he added. “We thought they were a perfect fit to take over the reins,” he added.