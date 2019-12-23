Vivacity purchases Calapooia, but pub to remain largely the same

When married couple Chris Neumann and Caitlin Prueitt were starting Vivacity Fine Spirits, they considered warehouse space at Calapooia Brewing Co. in Albany, which was owned by their friends.
“We actually were working with them to try and have them in our building,” said Mark Martin, who owned Calapooia with his wife Laura Bryngelson.
That didn’t work out for various reasons. Vivacity began operations in 2011 and opened a tasting room in Lewisburg, north of Corvallis.
Fast forward about eight years, and Vivacity will make its home at the Calapooia, but under much different circumstances.
Neumann and Prueitt purchased the brewery, pub and building at 140 Hill St. NE in late November and plan to distill spirits and operate a tasting room and gift shop on site.
The married couple also plans to ramp up distribution efforts for Calapooia's beer and ale. The brewer has seen its barrel sales fall roughly in half from its peak. The business chose to stay efficient, look for sustainable growth and focus on its brewpub and local sales rather than wider distribution efforts. Cans of Calapooia could hit store shelves in 2020 or 2021, Prueitt said.
The Calapooia brewpub will ultimately remain much the same under the new ownership, she added.
“We really don’t want to change this,” said Prueitt as customers ate lunch in the business on a recent weekday. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Despite the drop in barrel sales, Calapooia as a business remained a healthy, if small player on the Oregon craft brewing scene, the former and current owners said. “They didn’t hand us something that was dying,” Prueitt added.
Martin said he and his wife were happy that Neumann and Prueitt won’t be making major changes to the neighborhood pub and the Calapooia brand.
“They’re fully aware and appreciate the value of what’s been built there, and the community and the whole feel,” Martin said.
Vivacity’s leased Lewisburg space was getting too small for the increased production of the business, and Vivacity couldn’t sell cocktails at its tasting room because they didn’t sell food. Plus, the location east of Highway 99W doesn't produce a lot of customer traffic. Neumann and Prueitt had been looking for a new headquarters in Albany or Corvallis for three or four years.
A few months ago, they asked Martin for advice, and he suggested they buy the Calapooia.
Prueitt said that some keys to success moving forward for Vivacity will be diversifying with beer distribution and sales of drink and food at the brewpub.
Oregon regional distillers that just focus on making liquor can struggle, she added.
With the new facility at the Calapooia, Prueitt said she expects Vivacity sales to jump by at least 25 percent in 2020.
Martin said he and his wife decided to sell because of life changes and to spend more time with family and friends. “The kids get older, you think you might want to try something else,” he said.
Calapooia opened in 2006, but iits story began with the Oregon Trader Brewing Company, which opened in 1993 at the same location.
When Calapooia started, with Martin and Bryngelson as the sole emplooyees, there was only Oregon Trail Brewing Company in Corvallis as a local craft brewing competitor --and that one remains a boutique operation.
Since then, about 10 other local breweries have joined the scene, but Calapooia retains a loyal following.
“Obviously, we love Calapooia, and we consider it our baby. We took it as far as we thought we could go,” Martin said.
Selling to Neumann and Prueitt was more than a business deal due to the couples’ friendship, he added. “We thought they were a perfect fit to take over the reins,” he added.
While Bryngelson is employed as a computer programmer at Oregon State University — she handled that work and administrative tasks for Calapooia for years — Martin said he’ll have to look for a new job.
Customers might not have noticed the changeover at the Calapooia, in part because Martin remains a regular presence.
“I’ve been driving over once or twice a week just to play darts with my friends and hang out with the regulars. It’s the same,” Martin said.
Vivacity now has eight spirits, including a cranberry infused rum that was initially produced as a holiday seasonal, but proved so popular it’s now distilled year-round.
“If you can’t keep it in stock, you make a lot more,” Neumann said.
The next big thing for Vivacity is whisky. “We didn’t have the fermentation capabilities in our old space. Now we do,” Neumann said.
The married couple will build offices and spirits storage in the Calapooia warehouse, as well as move distilling equipment into the structure.
The current Calapooia offices will become the Vivacity tasting room, and new doors will allow customers to move freely to an outside seating area and the brewpub.
To increase occupancy at the building, they also will need to put in ADA bathrooms and install fire sprinklers and other safety features.
Neumann said he hoped to not have to close the brewpub during the building improvements.
Spirits will be added to the drink options at the bar, and an expanded menu will include the return of former Calapooia favorites such as a Reuben sandwich and fish and chips. Cask-conditioned brews also could be featured in the future.
Vivacity inherits roughly 20 Calapooia employees, and the distiller already had about five of its own marketing and sales workers.
“It was a really easy transition as far as, ‘Well, here’s the keys,’” Martin said. “They’re going to be able to rely heavily on the staff that’s in place to keep things going the way they’ve been going while they focus on the distillery build.”
A grand opening for the new Vivacity space is planned for late February or March, Prueitt said.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.