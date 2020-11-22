With pandemic, holiday shopping season more urgent for local retailers

And Burlap & Lace also is offering 10% off for those with a receipt from downtown Corvallis restaurants.

“You have to get extremely creative right now,” Hutchinson said.

Albany

For downtown Albany, there will be a variety of shopping and dining opportunities through December, Grato said. “We’re looking at it more like shop small all season long,” Grato said.

Many businesses are sharing special promotions via Facebook, and the Albany Downtown Association also is doing a downtown shopping guide on its Facebook page, featuring different gift ideas for each person on your shopping list.

The guide will include gift ideas for grandparents, teens, kids, outdoorsy types, your foodie friend, pets and more.

The ADA also will have a Holiday Movie Character Hunt, where residents can stroll the streets and look for movie posters throughout town, fill out a print-at-home passport and return that for “Downtown Dollars” good at dozens of retailers. The hunt starts on Dec. 1.