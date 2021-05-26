Cane
My name is Cane! Foster mom said you wanted some more info about me? I can help you with that!... View on PetFinder
The Reser Stadium renovation approved by the Oregon State University Board of Trustees will cost more than $324.5 million over the 50-year lif…
Greater Albany Public Schools Board member Eric Aguinaga was denied a temporary restraining order by a Linn County judge this week after GAPS …
DEAR ABBY: My daughter and son-in-law have been married for seven years and have two young daughters. We get along well and spend a lot of tim…
DEAR DR. ROACH: If a person has a titanium hip as a result of hip replacement surgery and that person later falls, is it possible that their h…
Nineteen years, seven months, 29 days and 18 hours, almost exactly, is when the timer stopped.
A Lebanon man and the passenger in his pickup were injured in a crash that killed a Toldeo woman Monday morning near Newport, according to a n…
Oregon is in the middle of a third surge of pediatric COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Highway 20 reopened just east of Newport Monday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.
In its 2021 Air Quality Report Card, the American Lung Association gave 10 Oregon counties failing marks, mainly for pollution from wildfire s…
One of the maddening aspects of tracking scams is how little, it seems, can be done about the bad actors out there. Most of the time, scammers…