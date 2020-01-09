Catherine Ann Cracraft

April 7, 1922 — December 26, 2019

Catherine Ann Fischer was born and raised in Corvallis and attended Roosevelt grade school, Corvallis High School and Oregon State College (University). Except for a brief stint in Portland prior to her marriage she was a lifelong resident of Corvallis.

Catherine (Kay) married Edward M. Cracraft of Jackson, Missouri, in 1945. They met when Edward was stationed at Camp Adair as a flight instructor during World War II. Kay and Ed celebrated 51 years of marriage together before Ed’s death in 1996.

Kay graduated from Oregon State with a degree in Home Economics and a minor in English. Shortly after her marriage she obtained her teaching certificate and taught secondary students for two years at Ockley Green School for girls in Portland, Oregon. When she returned to Corvallis she was a homemaker for a time, raising two young children. Later, Kay earned a Master’s degree in English from Oregon State and in 1961 took a position at Philomath High School where she taught college prep English and was senior class advisor until 1984.