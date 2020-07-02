Circle Boulevard works gets under way

Work on the repaving project of Northwest Circle Boulevard in Corvallis is in its first stages.
Crews are starting with sidewalk ramp work, street excavations, asphalt trench patching and Americans With Disabilities Act ramp work.
Some sidewalk ramps will be closed intermittently.
Circle is being repaved between Northwest Highland Drive and just west of 29th Street. The project fueled controversy because city officials chose to use new amenities that are part of the new Transportation System Plan update.
Circle will be reduced to two lanes plus a center turn lane for most of the stretch being repaved, with the current configuration of four lanes plus a turn lane only existing at the intersections with 29th, Kings and Highland.
In addition to the lane reductions, buffered bike lanes will be added. Community members were split on whether the changes will improve safety, with the Gazette-Times receiving nearly 20 letters and 29 people testifying remotely during a virtual public outreach session.
Meetings of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board at which the pilot program was scheduled to be discussed were canceled because of the coronavirus.
Next week will see installation of traffic signal detection loops and some concrete and gutter work. Traffic controls will be in place and delays should be expected at the major intersections, said Josh Bjornstedt, project manager with the Public Works Department.
The heavy lifting of grinding, paving and painting the markets won’t take place until mid to late August. Traffic control and lane closures will occur throughout the project, but Corvallis Transit Service buses will be able to operate at their normal stops in the area.
