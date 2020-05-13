You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Clarification
Clarification

Clarification

  • Updated

McDonald-Dunn Forest: While Oregon State University officials are not requiring people using the trails at McDonald-Dunn Research Forest to wear a mask at all times, they do ask users to carry a face covering and put it on whenever they encounter other users on the trails or in parking areas. Some readers may have been confused by the wording of a story on page A1 of Saturday’s newspaper.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News