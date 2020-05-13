Clarification

McDonald-Dunn Forest: While Oregon State University officials are not requiring people using the trails at McDonald-Dunn Research Forest to wear a mask at all times, they do ask users to carry a face covering and put it on whenever they encounter other users on the trails or in parking areas. Some readers may have been confused by the wording of a story on page A1 of Saturday’s newspaper.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!