Community Briefs: March 4, 2020

Summit show

set for March 7

The Summit Community Talent Show held annually in the historic Summit Grange Hall opens the curtain at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Featuring performers of all ages, organizers describe the “old-timey show” as a “lively evening of creativity, songs, dance, tall tales, laughter and pride of Summit’s close-knit community.”

Local celebrity artist Earl Newman designed and printed the show’s poster (see the online version of this story for an image of this year’s poster).

“From budding young musicians to seasoned performers, the evening showcases the creative, inclusive efforts of every act highlighted,” Summit’s Barbara Sobo Gast said in a press release. “Applause and cheers are guaranteed as generations of the town gather together to support and cheer their families, friends and neighbors.”

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

The $5 admission benefits ongoing programs, events and outreach of the Summit Grange Hall. Organizers remind attendees that no alcohol is allowed and the grange is handicapped-accessible.

To reach Summit, take Highway 20 west out of Philomath toward Blodgett and take a right on Summit Highway. The community is located about 5 miles up the road.