Agencies work together to study crosswalk options in Philomath

Heading westbound on their way out of Philomath, motorists will often begin to accelerate along about Eighth Street.
Some of those drivers may be jockeying for position with Main Street’s two lanes merging into one. Another factor could be that they’ve left the more visual surroundings of the downtown area and now have the perception that they’re leaving town.
Over the past few years, pedestrians have been crossing with more frequency at Ninth Street as the west end of town has developed with new businesses. A tragedy last month in Corvallis that took the life of an 11-year-old girl has heightened awareness of crosswalk safety.
Philomath business owner Tricia Salcido recently shared a scary moment she witnessed along that west-end stretch and it prompted her to contact law enforcement and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
“An elementary-aged little boy darted in front of my car and it was really scary because even though I was able to slam on my brakes — I was in the righthand lane — the car in the lefthand lane couldn’t see him darting across the road in front of me and almost hit the kid,” she said.
It’s one of those moments that can make your heart skip a beat.
“Some family almost lost their young child in a flash in front of me and this is not at all the first dangerous kid crossing I have witnessed at this location over the past six months,” Salcido added. “The opening of the Dollar General means regular pedestrian traffic there and there are often kids on the curb trying to figure out how to navigate their dash across traffic.”
Areas of concern
Philomath Chief of Police Ken Rueben said that from talking to folks in town, there are three spots that have created the most concern — 14th and Applegate (near McDonald’s leading to residential areas and the schools), 17th and Main (the device-controlled crosswalk near Eats & Treats) and 14th and Main (from Chevron to Philomath Community Market).
“Crosswalks in any town are an issue, but in this town, we take it more serious because you’re crossing a state highway. ... This is a lot of traffic — I think we get between 16,000 to 18,000 cars a day going through town in both directions,” Rueben said.
Coincidentally, at the time that Salcido was making contact, ODOT and the city had already planned to meet. ODOT has jurisdiction over the highway running through town. Crosswalk issues were among the topics of conversation with Rueben sharing his department’s concerns and patterns they have seen with pedestrians and crossings throughout the couplet.
Crosswalks are one of the major components of the upcoming Philomath Streetscape Improvement Project. City Manager Chris Workman said Friday that the latest timeline shows the project set to occur in 2022. The downtown corridor enhancements had been scheduled to be constructed next year but new active transportation funding became available that added $2.5 million to the effort. The trade-off was that it had to be pushed back one year to be able to access that money.
“To me, this is a really exciting project because unlike many of the communities that we work in there is room to add very wonderful bicycle and pedestrian amenities or enhancements,” said Jenna Berman, ODOT Region 2 active transportation liaison. “So often, we’re in smaller towns where the roadway’s just really narrow and there’s not a lot of options, so to me, this is a really exciting one and it sounds like the community is really involved.”
Wide crossing
Philomath’s streets indeed are exceptionally wide, which can make it challenging for pedestrians — especially for the elderly and children.
“A lot of the design elements that we’re talking about for the larger streetscape project will improve the whole corridor so that it is hopefully then safer for people crossing it all over the corridor,” Berman said. “For example, when we talk about things like those bulb-outs, or curb extensions at the corners, not only do those place the pedestrian in a more visible spot out in front of parked cars on the side, but it also shortens the crossing distance.”
An additional benefit to bulb-outs involves the driver’s visibility.
“People that are driving naturally respond to that and slow down,” Berman said. “If traffic slows down through a corridor, then everything else works better.”
ODOT refers to this as “traffic calming,” which is important because motorists will see more — such as marked crosswalks — if they’re not driving so fast.
Other design possibilities include widening sidewalks and adding wider bike lanes.
The streetscape project covers a distance from 14th Street to Seventh Street, so the intersection at Seventh that Salcido mentioned sits on the western fringe. From ODOT’s perspective, a larger paving project is happening beyond the limits of those boundaries.
“What we can look at is whether or not enhancements need to be added,” Berman said. “There’s a whole process for evaluating that — whether or not you need a marked crosswalk ... if we do bulb-outs all the way down there, is that enough? There’s kind of a whole formula that evaluates that.”
Berman said that if a determination leads to a conclusion that an enhancement is needed at certain crossings, then they can potentially be incorporated into the project.
‘Roadside culture’
In reference to the west end where motorists typically begin to increase their speed, officials do acknowledge the challenges. In fact, ODOT uses the term “roadside culture” for that type of stretch.
“When you’re right downtown in those couple of blocks ... it feels real ‘downtowny’ and so people are going to comply pretty well and they’re going to be expecting pedestrians,” Berman said. “When you start to get out of town, people tend to naturally accelerate and so yeah, we do consider that. So then, you say OK, if people are starting to pick up their speed here, is just a marked crosswalk enough or is the bulb-out and the marked crosswalk enough?”
Another piece of the equation involves what is referred to as “destination drivers.” For example, both Salcido and Rueben know that there are residents living on the north side of Main Street that routinely want to cross the street to get to one of those west-end businesses. As such, more individuals attempt to “shoot across” the road.
“Luckily, we haven’t had a child hit,” Rueben said, referring to the city as a whole. “Every once in a while we get calls on close calls but I would say nine out of 10 of them are kids crossing between crosswalks running across traffic.”
ODOT in recent years has implemented a crosswalk safety enforcement grant, which Philomath has participated in the past two years. Officers are even required to undergo eight hours of training to learn how to safely conduct such an operation.
“I think they’re pretty effective,” Rueben said. “On one hand, it’s shocking that we can sit and write tickets all day for people that don’t stop.”
17th and Main
Rueben said the center divider at the 17th and Main crossing tends to confuse some drivers on whether or not they can proceed. Despite the blinking lights, some vehicles will continue on ahead of or behind a pedestrian because of the presence of the center divider.
Rueben said current law allows drivers to proceed after a pedestrian walks past the center divider, but he added there can be issues with unpredictable youngsters.
Another issue that comes up involves vehicles that legally park along the highway. At the 14th and Main crossing for example, pedestrians often need to walk a little ways out into the road to see around the parked cars. In the meantime, drivers don’t necessarily see them right way because of those same parked vehicles.
ODOT has distributed grants on a regular basis over the years for law enforcement agencies to conduct various traffic-related operations. Those have included the “click it or ticket” seatbelt campaign, DUII enforcement checkpoints and efforts to reduce distracted driving.
“They have done a great job of attacking issues that are coming up more often and one of them is crosswalk safety,” Rueben said.
One of the challenges that the city and state have to overcome is how to effectively work together to reach the end goal.
“One of the difficulties is the city has no control over the street and that’s been a frustration for us because it would be nice to be able to just arbitrarily put stoplights and stop signs and crosswalks anywhere we want,” Rueben said. “But all traffic control devices on Applegate and Main streets — because it’s Highway 20 — are within the jurisdiction of ODOT.
“But I’d have to say, they’ve been incredibly responsive lately,” Rueben added, giving as an example ODOT’s cooperation on road changes that were needed when Dollar General and Nectar Creek went in on the west end of town at the merge.
“Our highways run through so many towns and that is really challenging because a lot of times, the towns want to really make a lot of changes and then we have our own policies and guidelines,” Berman said. “But a lot of times, we’re coming together to work through designs and improvements and it seems to me, definitely increasingly, communities are asking for — at least in my world — more pedestrian and bicycle improvements.”
Berman said ODOT just released new guidance for urban, multimodal designs.
“That new guide is going to be applied in the Philomath project, which is exciting,” she said.
Overall, Berman believes the city and ODOT have worked well together on the streetscape project.
“I think whenever you have a couple of agencies with their own policies in place, it’s challenging,” she said. “But I’m seeing really close coordination on this one in Philomath ... this one is really a close partnership.”
Until those enhancements become a reality in a couple of years, drivers and pedestrians both need to be cognizant of one another. Asked to provide a piece of advice to pedestrians, Rueben had this to say:
“The No. 1 thing I would tell people is to assume that you’re invisible and nobody can see you,” he said. “If you take that approach, usually you’re in a better spot. But people just think if I start walking, that’s guy’s going to stop.”
Another factor can be pedestrians who are distracted by electronic devices, such as listening to music.
“You have the sight piece but when you don’t hear traffic coming, that takes a big chunk out of your awareness,” he said. “Those two things — assume the car and the driver do not see you and be cognizant that taking one of your senses away from your activities makes a big difference.”