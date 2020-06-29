Aggressive search begins to find interim superintendent

The job posting would close on July 17 to end an 11-day window of opportunity for candidates to respond. Over the next couple of days, the board and a screening team could then review the applications.

“You’ll probably want to include a group of others that are stakeholders and representatives for staff and the community much like you did during the last interim search process and much like you did when Melissa (Goff) was hired a few years ago,” McKenzie said.

Two school board members said they would be out of town during the process, although they would make plans to participate virtually.

McKenzie would report to the board in executive session the results of those reviews and the board could start to schedule a first round of virtual interviews for around July 23-24.

A second round of interviews is included in the draft calendar but McKenzie said that may not be necessary to fill an interim position. The consultant would perform reference checks and by July 31, the process could move into the board making a decision on its first choice and moving forward to contract negotiations.