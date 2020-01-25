Alba, Hazelton on dean's list at their universities

Philomath High graduate Meaghan Alba and Kings Valley Charter School graduate Olivia Hazelton were both recently named to the dean’s list at their respective universities.

Alba, who graduated with the Philomath High Class of 2017, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Vermont. Alba is a professional nursing major in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at the Burlington, Vermont, school.

To be named to the dean's list, UV students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Hazelton, who graduated with the KVCS Class of 2018, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Hazelton is a peacebuilding and development major.

The EMU dean's list, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.

