American Legion Post 100 distributes checks to local organizations

The Philomath American Legion Post 100 recently handed out $100 checks to five organizations. Recipients included the Philomath Youth Activities Club, Philomath Food Bank, June’s Kids Kloset, Philomath Community Gleaners and the Social Rebekah Lodge No. 73.
During a short ceremony to give a check to the PYAC, Post Commander Elwin Callahan and Adjutant Clay Thompson said the Legion post raised the money through last summer’s Philomath Frolic & Rodeo raffle, an event that features a hunting rifle as its grand prize. The raffle serves as the organization’s main fundraiser of the year.
American Legion Post 100 distributes the awards annually to spread patriotism through giving as part of its mission.