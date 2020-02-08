American Legion Post 100 distributes checks to local organizations

The Philomath American Legion Post 100 recently handed out $100 checks to five organizations. Recipients included the Philomath Youth Activities Club, Philomath Food Bank, June’s Kids Kloset, Philomath Community Gleaners and the Social Rebekah Lodge No. 73.

During a short ceremony to give a check to the PYAC, Post Commander Elwin Callahan and Adjutant Clay Thompson said the Legion post raised the money through last summer’s Philomath Frolic & Rodeo raffle, an event that features a hunting rifle as its grand prize. The raffle serves as the organization’s main fundraiser of the year.