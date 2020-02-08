You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
American Legion Post 100 distributes checks to local organizations

American Legion Post 100 distributes checks to local organizations

{{featured_button_text}}
American Legion Post No. 100 donation to PYAC

American Legion Marys River Post 100 made several $100 donations around the community recently, which included a stop at the Philomath Youth Activities Club. Commander Elwin Callahan, back left, Adjutant Clay Thompson, right, pose here for a photo with PYAC youth.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH

The Philomath American Legion Post 100 recently handed out $100 checks to five organizations. Recipients included the Philomath Youth Activities Club, Philomath Food Bank, June’s Kids Kloset, Philomath Community Gleaners and the Social Rebekah Lodge No. 73.

During a short ceremony to give a check to the PYAC, Post Commander Elwin Callahan and Adjutant Clay Thompson said the Legion post raised the money through last summer’s Philomath Frolic & Rodeo raffle, an event that features a hunting rifle as its grand prize. The raffle serves as the organization’s main fundraiser of the year.

American Legion Post 100 distributes the awards annually to spread patriotism through giving as part of its mission.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News