American Red Cross seeks blood drive hosts, blood donors

As the need for blood donations to save lives continues, so does the search by the American Red Cross for blood drive hosts.
Roughly 80% of blood donations are hosted by businesses, schools and college campuses, many of which are closed during the pandemic. As a result, many blood drives have been canceled. The Red Cross needs hosts to provide places for donors to give this fall.
Applying to host a blood drive can be done at redcrossblood.org/hostadrive.
The Red Cross is urging healthy people to give blood to restock shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Blood donations are essential to meet patient needs and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.
As a thank you, donors who give by Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email. Also, those who give by Aug. 31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm amusement parks.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Make an appointment at redcrossblood.org, by downloading the free Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-733-2767 or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
According to the Red Cross, available donation opportunities are available at the following dates and area locations:
Philomath
Aug. 14: Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., 1-6 p.m.
Corvallis
Aug. 12: LDS -Corvallis Stake, 4141 NW Harrison Blvd., noon-5 p.m.
Aug. 15: Fred Meyer, 777 NW Kings Blvd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Albany
Aug. 12: Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Aug. 12: Coastal Farm and Ranch, 1355 Goldfish Farm Road SE, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
