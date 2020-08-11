American Red Cross seeks blood drive hosts, blood donors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the need for blood donations to save lives continues, so does the search by the American Red Cross for blood drive hosts.

Roughly 80% of blood donations are hosted by businesses, schools and college campuses, many of which are closed during the pandemic. As a result, many blood drives have been canceled. The Red Cross needs hosts to provide places for donors to give this fall.

Applying to host a blood drive can be done at redcrossblood.org/hostadrive.

The Red Cross is urging healthy people to give blood to restock shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Blood donations are essential to meet patient needs and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.

As a thank you, donors who give by Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email. Also, those who give by Aug. 31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm amusement parks.

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.