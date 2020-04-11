Back to school: Seniors focus on essentials while all students learn from a distance

“The things that we have told them is focus on the essentials ... and let’s push on those skills more than anything else in what we do. But we have added some fun,” said Halliday, referring to some physical education, journaling and art activities. “We’re going to evolve with it and watch it to keep our kids as ready as they can be for what happens next.”

The distribution of Chromebooks occurred earlier in the week with priority going to students that would need such devices to learn at home. Once those needs were met, families that could use extra devices were able to make requests.

Halliday said parents that the school hadn’t been able to connect with through phone or email even showed up for laptops and information.

“It’s very heartening that some of those people that we weren’t sure about understand and are coming forward to get what they need to take care of things for their kids,” Halliday said.

As for internet access, that’s more of a challenge. Local internet providers have factored in with solving some of those issues.