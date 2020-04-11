Back to school: Seniors focus on essentials while all students learn from a distance

Philomath educators have been working the phones hard to communicate with students in preparation for the April 13 launch of distance-learning programs. In the middle of the week, the governor’s directive came down that schools would remain shuttered for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic and districts finally received guidance on graduation requirements.
Within the walls of the high school, Mike Bussard (principal), Dan Johnson (success coordinator) and Kim St. Clair (counselor) reached out to all seniors individually with phone calls that included details on what they needed to do in the coming weeks to earn their diplomas.
“We’ve reduced the senior load to the essential courses to graduate from high school,” Bussard explained, a process that he said would conclude June 4.
Educators have ventured into uncharted waters when it comes to putting together online programs and protecting seniors in preparation for graduating. It’s been a vexatious and lengthy process through directives coming down from the state.
“One of the most frustrating pieces to all of this so far as just been the lack of guidance — and that’s not to blame the Oregon Department of Education, I don’t envy their position as well — but the biggest thing is we needed clear guidance on graduation requirements. There were rumors of what those graduation requirements were going to be a week ago and then it changed this week,” Bussard said during a phone interview on Thursday. “So waiting for that, knowing that online learning began on the 13th, was a little bit nerve-wracking.”
Questions remain over what a graduation ceremony would look like for the 112 students on track to earn diplomas.
“Our first choice is to still have obviously a ceremony at the stadium if we can — even if we need to move it a couple of weeks into June, we will do that,” Bussard said. “However, if the social distancing mandate is still in play in June, that will take that right off the table.”
If that occurs, the district would consider a virtual ceremony. The administrative team has been getting feedback from parents and students.
“We’re in a position where no matter what decision we make on a ceremony, it’s going to be the wrong one,” Bussard said. “It’s not going to make everyone happy and I feel bad about that and I don’t know how to alleviate that either. We’re going to absolutely do our very, very best.”
For Bussard, he’s been on a personal mission to do everything he can for the seniors.
“Words can’t express how bad I feel,” Bussard said. “They’ve had athletics taken away, they’ve had potential state championships taken away and now this with our graduation ceremony, so we want to do whatever we can to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Kings Valley Charter School has a graduating class of 10.
“We’re working with our seniors right now and getting all of the last few things figured out with them,” Executive Director Jamon Ellingson said. “Many of our seniors are on track and ready to head out — I think there are just a few last things to figure out for kids.”
As for underclassmen in Philomath, assistant principals Rebecca Chitkowski and Tony Matta, and counselor Beth Edgemon, were on the phone to work with juniors on course progressions.
“(We’re) letting them know, basically, that we really are going to think outside the box with a lot of this,” Bussard said. “We have a lot of things on the table that we will absolutely work with all of our underclassmen as they progress in their course work.”
High school and middle school students will be learning through Google Classroom and various online curriculum programs at the discretion of teachers. A small number of students with specific academic needs will have packets of work and individual attention. Others with no possibility of finding internet access will also learn through books and packets.
PMS Principal Steve Bell said his staff meets twice a week to discuss approaches to teaching.
“They actually are working wonderfully together across grade level and across content areas,” Bell said. “They are trying to use common and consistent sort of interfaces and programs with kids. ... It makes you proud that the staff can be as supportive for each other in response to people’s needs.”
The middle school’s enrollment stands at 373 students based on the most recent numbers that Bell had seen.
Philomath and Blodgett elementary school students are learning through a combination of packets and online opportunities. Many parents picked up needed physical materials while remaining inside their vehicles. For example, at Philomath Elementary on Friday morning, staff with masks over their faces distributed packets that had been individualized for students. Later in the day, packets were left on tables out front that parents could pick up themselves.
“Our primary thing we’ve said all along is that our job throughout this is to love on and care for kids,” Philomath and Blodgett Elementary Principal Susan Halliday said. “We’ll do what we can for them and keep the academics going, but it’s really about loving and carrying them through this and getting it to the other side when we can see each other again.”
Returning work to teachers for grading and evaluations will also be multi-faceted and could even include students taking pictures of assignments and emailing those in. Others will physically return work done out of the packets, but those will sit for 72 hours as a coronavirus-related precaution before they are distributed to teachers, Halliday said.
Administrators are hoping that there will be a bus run a couple of times each week to distribute and pickup materials. As of Thursday, those details had not yet been finalized.
“The things that we have told them is focus on the essentials ... and let’s push on those skills more than anything else in what we do. But we have added some fun,” said Halliday, referring to some physical education, journaling and art activities. “We’re going to evolve with it and watch it to keep our kids as ready as they can be for what happens next.”
The distribution of Chromebooks occurred earlier in the week with priority going to students that would need such devices to learn at home. Once those needs were met, families that could use extra devices were able to make requests.
Halliday said parents that the school hadn’t been able to connect with through phone or email even showed up for laptops and information.
“It’s very heartening that some of those people that we weren’t sure about understand and are coming forward to get what they need to take care of things for their kids,” Halliday said.
As for internet access, that’s more of a challenge. Local internet providers have factored in with solving some of those issues.
“Some people have been making contacts on their own and finding hot spots in local area,” Halliday said. “We’re just trying to hook up all of the loose ends to see if we can mediate some of that ... We’re still working on that but the internet providers seem to be coming through for families.”
Bell said the number of those offline is relatively small — at least that’s the case now.
“The concern is that over time, more will need internet connectivity,” Bell said, “meaning that the data plan they’re on that they think is going to work may not be sufficient or if someone in the household loses their job ... those are the concerns that we think the number may grow over time but we’re hoping to continue to hook people up with internet or give them the avenue to at least pursue it.”
Kings Valley Charter School has also been preparing for distance learning with Scott Castle heading up the high school and middle school effort and Athena Lodge leading the elementary school team.
“Many folks are online and we’re working with the ones that aren’t,” Ellingson said about KVCS students and families. “We’re trying to make sure it’s accessible by everybody and providing options is a key piece here.”
The charter school is on the same plan basically as Philomath with elementary-level students utilizing packets and online resources, and middle school and high school students doing more with online curriculum.
Teachers at all levels have been working diligently behind the scenes to get ready.
“We have really given autonomy to our teachers about what they are going to teach, how they are going to teach. I think with our teachers’ imagination and ingenuity, I think they’re going to do a wonderful job of providing very solid, meaningful curriculum online and do the best they possibly can because again, this is new to all of us,” Philomath High’s Bussard said.
Some students have already been working, such as fourth and fifth graders through Google Classroom.
“They’ve been doing some activities with students to get prepared and trialing how the technology will work in some instances, learning how to record it themselves for them to be able to watch based on their families’ time,” Halliday said. “We can’t just say at 10 o’clock, I’m going to be online and you can join me then. ... If there are five kids in a family, there may be other things going on at the same time.”
Among the response from the school community, educators said most understand the situation and challenges at hand.
“Overall, we’ve been very comforted or pleased with the patience and the calmness of the middle school community — and I’m sure that’s for all of Philomath,” Bell said. “They know their students are cared for by their teachers and doing all they can to make the best of a situation.”
