Beekeepers organization hosting 'Bee School' on March 7

Bee artwork
ROBIN LOZNAK, ROSEBURG NEWS-REVIEW VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

Linn-Benton Beekeepers Association plans to host Bee School on March 7 at Corvallis Waldorf School. The Bee School, which runs on the Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free to those with a paid family membership ($25).

Organizers said basic beekeeping information will be presented and no equipment required. Students will not be working with live bees. For more information and registration, send an email to info@lbba.us.

The Waldorf School is located at 3855 NE Highway 20 in Corvallis.

