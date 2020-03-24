Benton board OKs $11 million in borrowing

The financial services firm Fiserv still occupies 60% of the building, and that area will need to be remodeled when the company decides to move out. If that happens earlier than expected, Otley noted, that would increase near-term remodeling costs.

The additional borrowing authority should be sufficient to cover that contingency as well, she said, and the total amount to be borrowed could be adjusted downward if it becomes clear the full $11 million won’t be needed. It would require another vote of the board to borrow additional money.

Otley told the board her department is still evaluating whether to take out a bank loan or issue bonds to raise the financing. That decision will be made in the next several weeks based on which option offers more favorable terms.

“It sounds like we need to remain as flexible as we can (and) I’m fine with that,” Commissioner Xan Augerot said.

“My position is we need to keep this project going forward and be ready to act at the appropriate time,” added Commissioner Pat Malone.

The commissioners also took action on Tuesday aimed at addressing potential staffing needs in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, voting unanimously to clarify a county policy relating to essential and nonessential personnel.