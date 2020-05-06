Benton County allows religious institutions to host vehicle camping

“The reason why we’re bringing this up now is we do have a need for individuals to have stable housing to be able to shelter in place,” said Sara Hartstein of the Benton County Health Department.

County officials have said previously that several religious institutions have expressed interest in hosting vehicle campers, but Verret said on Tuesday he had not yet received any applications to register.

The First Congregational United Church of Christ at 4515 SW West Hills Road, whose property straddles the Corvallis city limits, has been hosting a tent camping site on the county portion of its property since July and has brought in a number of microshelters as well.

However, the church will not be able to take advantage of the new county ordinance – at least, not right away. That’s because the county portion of the church’s property is not specifically zoned for religious activities, County Counsel Vance Croney said.

The church has applied for a conditional use permit that would allow it to use the microshelters, but a Planning Commission hearing on the request was initially rescheduled and has now been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

The church is seeking permission to house up to 21 people on its property using a mix of tents and up to seven microshelters.

