Benton County allows religious institutions to host vehicle camping

Religious institutions in unincorporated portions of Benton County can now be used for vehicle camping.
The Board of Commissioners, meeting by videoconference on Tuesday, voted 3-0 to pass an emergency ordinance that takes effect immediately and an interim ordinance that will go into effect on July 4, when the 60-day emergency measure expires.
A second reading of the interim ordinance is scheduled for the board’s 9 a.m. meeting on June 2. Unless the board decides to make it permanent, the interim ordinance would sunset on Dec. 31, 2021.
“This proposal is not by any means the sum total of the board’s homeless policy – it’s one quick action that will help,” Community Development Director Greg Verret said.
The ordinance allows churches and other religious institutions to let people camp on their property in cars, campers, travel trailers, motorhomes or microshelters. Qualifying organizations that want to allow vehicle camping on their property must register with the county and provide a site plan. They must provide toilet, handwashing and trash disposal facilities.
There is a limit of three vehicles or microshelters per site, with at least 12 feet of separation between each one and a minimum setback of 12 feet from the property line.
The ordinance was authorized by a change in state law aimed at addressing a shortage of affordable housing, but the impetus for taking action at this time came in part from the coronavirus pandemic, which has left individuals without permanent housing especially vulnerable to exposure.
“The reason why we’re bringing this up now is we do have a need for individuals to have stable housing to be able to shelter in place,” said Sara Hartstein of the Benton County Health Department.
County officials have said previously that several religious institutions have expressed interest in hosting vehicle campers, but Verret said on Tuesday he had not yet received any applications to register.
The First Congregational United Church of Christ at 4515 SW West Hills Road, whose property straddles the Corvallis city limits, has been hosting a tent camping site on the county portion of its property since July and has brought in a number of microshelters as well.
However, the church will not be able to take advantage of the new county ordinance – at least, not right away. That’s because the county portion of the church’s property is not specifically zoned for religious activities, County Counsel Vance Croney said.
The church has applied for a conditional use permit that would allow it to use the microshelters, but a Planning Commission hearing on the request was initially rescheduled and has now been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.
The church is seeking permission to house up to 21 people on its property using a mix of tents and up to seven microshelters.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.