Benton County approved for Phase 1 of Oregon's reopening plan

Benton County is among 28 counties approved for Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan, Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday morning. Linn County is also among those approved to begin reopening Friday.

Counties with approved applications demonstrated how they could meet specific health criteria, including declining levels of COVID-19 hospital admissions over a 14-day period, minimum levels of testing and contact tracing capacity, adequate hospital surge capacity, quarantine facilities and personal protection equipment, and finalized sector guidelines from the state to communicate to individual businesses.

“Just because businesses can reopen tomorrow does not mean that they are required to do so. We recommend that businesses take the time to ensure they have the proper protocols and supplies in place to safely reopen — and stay open,” Bryan Lee, Benton County emergency manager, said through a press release.

With the approval, Benton County and the others can now begin to allow restaurants and bars, various retail stores, salons and barber shops, and outdoor recreation to open in phases. Industry-specific guidance from the state must be followed.