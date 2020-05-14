Benton County approved for Phase 1 of Oregon's reopening plan

Benton County is among 28 counties approved for Phase 1 of the state's reopening plan, Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday morning. Linn County is also among those approved to begin reopening Friday.
Counties with approved applications demonstrated how they could meet specific health criteria, including declining levels of COVID-19 hospital admissions over a 14-day period, minimum levels of testing and contact tracing capacity, adequate hospital surge capacity, quarantine facilities and personal protection equipment, and finalized sector guidelines from the state to communicate to individual businesses.
“Just because businesses can reopen tomorrow does not mean that they are required to do so. We recommend that businesses take the time to ensure they have the proper protocols and supplies in place to safely reopen — and stay open,” Bryan Lee, Benton County emergency manager, said through a press release.
With the approval, Benton County and the others can now begin to allow restaurants and bars, various retail stores, salons and barber shops, and outdoor recreation to open in phases. Industry-specific guidance from the state must be followed.
“Local businesses are grappling with very serious decisions,” Lee said. “Businesses that reopen have the responsibility of protecting their workforce and the public. If a business cannot provide for the health and safety of their employees, whether it is due to supply chain delays or financial burdens, then we recommend that they should not reopen until they can implement measures to mitigate exposure and spread of the virus.”
The county will remain in Phase 1 for at least three weeks. Phase 2 will further ease restrictions.
Benton County emergency management officials noted that the reopening plan balances health and safety needs alongside the economic impact to vulnerable populations.
“As the economy is impacted, more and more individuals are struggling to keep doors open and pay bills,” Lee said. “Lower socioeconomic status is a major predictor of health impacts, in addition to risk factors related to COVID-19. As local government, we have to balance the physical health and economic health needs of the community. COVID-19 is still in our community and everyone must work to mitigate the risks”.
For information, Benton County’s reopening dashboard is available at www.co.benton.or.us/coronavirus. County officials said additional reopening information will be posted online as it is available.
