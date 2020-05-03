Benton County Board of Commissioners primaries uncontested

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

What a difference an election cycle makes.

In 2016, six Democrats duked it out in the primary for the lone available seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners while the GOP didn’t field a single candidate.

This time around, with the other two seats on the board up for election, two Democrats and two Republicans will be running unopposed for their parties’ nomination in the May 19 primary.

Position 2 incumbent Xan Augerot, the 59-year-old former executive director of the Marys River Watershed Council who was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2016, is running in the Democratic primary as she seeks a second four-year term. She lives in Corvallis.

Seeking the GOP nomination for the Position 2 seat is North Albany resident Tom Cordier. Cordier, 80, is a retired ATI-Wah Chang executive who has been active in Albany politics, developing a reputation as an ardent budget hawk. He is seeking his first elected office.

The Position 3 seat is up for grabs after five-term incumbent Annabelle Jaramillo announced she would not seek re-election.