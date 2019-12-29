Benton County eyes $7.1M building

Some of those moves would free up room in the Sunset Building, allowing Dial-A-Bus to lease additional space from the county. The OSU Extension Service is also in need of more room, although plans call for it eventually to move into new quarters at the county fairgrounds.

Phase 3 could involve a number of moves, including relocating the Juvenile or Community Development Department (whichever didn’t move during the previous phase), bringing in new tenants and selling surplus county property vacated during earlier phases, such as the building at 205 NW Fifth.

If the transaction goes through, it would cap a significant series of facilities moves over the past decade.

The county bought the 32,000-square-foot Sunset Building in 2010 for $3.3 million as a way of consolidating multiple government offices from leased spaces scattered across Corvallis into a single location owned by the county.

In 2017, the county launched a multiphase project that began with a $112,000 remodel of the Sunset Building, continued with a $2 million renovation and expansion of the Avery Building at 360 SW Avery Drive and culminated this year with the completion of an $8.3 million makeover of the Public Services Building at 530 NW 27th St. to accommodate the county’s greatly expanded main health clinic.