Benton County has first COVID-19 death, while Linn has second

Linn-Benton Community College announced that one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The college said the employee had gone into self-quarantine at the first appearance of symptoms and had not been on campus since March 17.

LBCC spokeswoman said the employee worked at "one of our east Linn County centers" but said she couldn't be more specific for confidentiality reasons.

The totals for both counties represent an update of figures announced earlier on Monday by OHA.

OHA reported a total of 58 new cases on Monday morning, raising the state’s tally to 606 as of 8 a.m. There were also three more deaths, bringing the total to 16 Oregonians who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Besides the Lebanon man, the other most recent fatalities were a 91-year-old man in Yamhill County and an 80-year-old male in Clackamas County. All three had underlying health conditions, according to OHA.

The United States has now recorded 140,904 cases of COVID-19 and 2,405 deaths from the disease, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday.