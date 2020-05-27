Benton County hears of state budget challenges

CORVALLIS — The Benton County Board of Commissioners received an update Tuesday on the impact of the coronavirus on the state budget.
The upshot: It could be bad, but we don’t know yet and there is a lot of uncertainty out there.
Speaking to the commissioners at a remote session were state Rep. Dan Rayfield, who serves as the co-chair of the budget-writing Joint Ways and Means Committee, and state Sen. Sara Gelser.
The bad news is that Gov. Kate Brown already has identified lost revenue of $2.7 billion. The good news is that the state is working with a $1.6 billion reserve.
“Some want to spend the reserve now and some want to spend it later,” said Rayfield, who added that his committee thinks the budget virus shortfall might be as small as $900 million, which he described as “manageable.”
Of course, one person’s manageable is another person’s disaster, with programs such as K-12 education, higher education and public health all on the line.
“You want to cut early to avoid larger cuts later but don't wait to cut for too long,” Rayfield said. “We’ll be looking for easy cuts.”
Rayfield noted that the shortfall could rise to $3.5 billion to $4 billion in the next biennium, “and that’s a real problem. There are a lot of different variables, and some federal assistance would help.”
Other questions that Rayfield raised included: Is COVID-19 going to come back? How quickly will the economy bounce back? Is there pent-up consumer demand that will result in higher spending?
“We could have entirely different realities in our revenue forecasts, but a gradual bounce back is the best scenario," he said.
Rayfield also noted the wide range of approaches out there to making budget cuts.
“You could just make an 8.5% cut to every program,” he said. “You could do that, but everyone knows that that doesn’t make sense. The governor could do cuts and the Legislature could add things back. Or the governor could propose a structure, the Legislature could opposes a structure, and we could meet and work on it.”
Gelser approached the challenge from the ground level.
“Any recovery that is even close to normal, unless there is a vaccine, we’ll be telling people they can’t go to school or to day care if they have a cough or a runny nose,” she said. “I’m concerned about the capacity of caregivers for child care, the disabled and the elderly. That infrastructure is decimated.
“I’m not hearing anyone talk about kids going to school in the fall in a normal way. I just worry a lot.”
The commissioners shared Gelser’s concerns.
“Those are big numbers,” said Xan Augerot. “I’m concerned about health programs being hurt.”
“Everything we do now will have an impact long into the future,” Pat Malone said.
Gelser praised county officials for their work on preventing the spread of the virus.
“Benton County has done a great job, both its public agencies and private providers,” she said. “They have been creative and innovative and should be a source of pride. Your social media outreach has been great. Not every county is doing that. This relates to why our numbers (55 cases as of Tuesday) are so low.”
Gelser also said that a special session of the Legislature to deal with the budget issues is all but inevitable.
In other updates from the 75-minute session:
• Charlie Fautin of the Benton County Health Department said that a deal has been reached with Oregon State University to use residence halls for “alternative care sites.” The deal has a hard end deadline of Aug. 9 because the university will need access to the dorms prepare for the fall term.
• The county also has set up three RVs at the Benton County Fairgrounds to use as “isolation units” if they are needed for cases not severe enough to require hospitalization. The county had hoped to use local hotels and motels for this piece of the virus battle but got no takers.
• County emergency manager Bryan Lee updated commissioners on the emergency operations center, noting they are still operating with 20 to 25 city/county staffers per day. Lee said officials are meeting regularly with OSU officials to discuss fall reopening of the campus.
• Lee said the emergency center is not receiving very many calls from or about businesses. “They are doing things on their own,” he said. “Everybody seems to be taking things seriously. Everybody seems to understand the importance of doing things right.”
