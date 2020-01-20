You are the owner of this article.
Benton County Historical Museum to host Jan. 25 Kids Day

The Benton County Historical Museum plans to launch a series of Kids Day events with the first to run from 12:30-3 p.m. Saturday.

The free program brings history to life through storytelling, exhibit scavenger hunts and hands-on activities. Kids Days activities are for children ages 5-10, their families and friends to explore a new exhibit through engaging activities offered by museum education volunteers and community partners.

Storytelling begins at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and is made possible through the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

Future Kids Day events are scheduled for Feb. 22 and March 28.

