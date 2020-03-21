Benton County reports two new cases: Four residents have now tested positive for COVID-19

In all cases where someone has tested positive, Fautin said, standard procedure is to isolate the person either at home or in a medical facility until the patient is symptom-free for at least 72 hours. The primary symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and sore throat.

Fautin emphasized the importance of following the guidelines that have been issued to “flatten the curve” and slow the spread of the disease, including working from home if possible, staying at home as much as possible, frequent hand-washing and maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet from other people.

“The lesson here is we have evidence of illness in the community, and those precautions that the governor has recommended, that we have recommended and that the CDC has recommended are ever more important,” Fautin said.

Despite news reports that testing is becoming more widely available in other parts of the country, he added, that’s still not the case in Oregon, and limited testing supplies are still being reserved by medical professionals for use on people who show clear symptoms of COVID-19.