Benton County seeking COVID-19 grant

CORVALLIS — Benton County is preparing to make its first formal request for federal funds to offset the cost of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meeting by videoconference, the Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Tuesday to approve a notice of intent to seek $58,000 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to cover virus-related expenses incurred or anticipated by law enforcement.
Bryan Lee, the county’s emergency operations manager, said some of the money would go to routine expenses such as gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, training and overtime, as well as addressing the medical needs of jail inmates.
The biggest-ticket items county officials hope to pay for with the federal grant are decontamination units that spray a hydrogen peroxide solution for rapid sanitizing of hard-to-clean areas.
“If we have someone in a patrol car with coronavirus, or in a jail cell, they basically fog hydrogen peroxide,” Lee said.
The county hopes to purchase two or three small decontamination units and one medium unit, he added.
The county has also filed a placeholder request for reimbursement of pandemic-related expenses with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Lee said. Those funds will not be limited to law enforcement expenses and could be used to cover all sorts of costs incurred by the county, including personal protective equipment for workers tasked with coronavirus response duties.
The amount of funds to be requested has not yet been determined. That won’t happen until FEMA sets an official end date for the crisis.
In other action on Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners:
• Voted to terminate an existing right of way and accept a new right of way from Greenbelt Land Trust for a rerouted section of trail at Bald Hill Farm. The land trust built a new segment of trail in the Bald Hill-Mulkey Ridge trail system west of Corvallis in order to get pedestrian traffic off a section of gravel road at Bald Hill Farm.
• Approved the annexation of a piece of property into the Philomath Fire & Rescue District.
• Rescheduled a public hearing on the formation of a reimbursement district for road improvements to Judy Lane near Alpine. The hearing was supposed to take place on Tuesday, but incorrect information went out in notices sent to interested parties, so the hearing is being rescheduled for May 19.
