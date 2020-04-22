Benton County seeking COVID-19 grant

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CORVALLIS — Benton County is preparing to make its first formal request for federal funds to offset the cost of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meeting by videoconference, the Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Tuesday to approve a notice of intent to seek $58,000 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance to cover virus-related expenses incurred or anticipated by law enforcement.

Bryan Lee, the county’s emergency operations manager, said some of the money would go to routine expenses such as gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, training and overtime, as well as addressing the medical needs of jail inmates.

The biggest-ticket items county officials hope to pay for with the federal grant are decontamination units that spray a hydrogen peroxide solution for rapid sanitizing of hard-to-clean areas.

“If we have someone in a patrol car with coronavirus, or in a jail cell, they basically fog hydrogen peroxide,” Lee said.

The county hopes to purchase two or three small decontamination units and one medium unit, he added.