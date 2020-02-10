Benton Habitat seeks volunteers for build days in Philomath, including Women Build Week

Benton Habitat for Humanity’s progress on its new home construction project in Philomath experienced delays last month because of wet weather but officials expected to begin work soon on foundations.
The Woodlands home construction project needs volunteers for build days. Those interested can sign up online at bentonhabitat.volunteerhub.com.
Benton Habitat plans to recognize National Women Build Week at The Woodlands site March 12-14. In past years, Women Build events have helped the organization complete over 10 homes in Benton County. Volunteer shifts at the home construction site are available on those days from 9 a.m.-noon and 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Volunteer opportunities during Women Build week are also available at the ReStore workshop in west Corvallis. For information or to volunteer, call Jessica Spencer, volunteer manager, at 541-752-3354, ext. 316.