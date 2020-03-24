Benton reports fifth COVID-19 case: State announces three deaths, more coronavirus cases

Linn County remained at 20 cases of COVID-19 with one death. The death and the bulk of Linn County’s cases are associated with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

According to the veterans’ home Facebook page, 15 of its residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19. One staff member of the facility also was confirmed to have the illness.

In addition, three medical professionals have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Linn County.

Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.

Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.

Local, state and federal officials have said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is artificially low due to limited testing.

Linn County has 353 negative test results, while Benton County has 138 negative test results. The state of Oregon has had 4,350 negative tests and 4,559 tests completed total since Jan. 24.

