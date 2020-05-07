Benton small business loan applications launch Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Small businesses in Benton County may see some extra cash this month.

“Businesses in Benton County need economic relief, and we’ve developed a fair and transparent system to ensure that all applicants have the same chance at this round of funding,” said Kate Porsche, manager of the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office, in a news release Wednesday.

The office has begun an emergency loan fund and will bring $150,000 to businesses in need beginning this month. The program will take applications from Thursday morning through next Friday, and funding will be allocated through a lottery system at the end of the month.

The fund has $100,000 contributed by Benton County, and $50,000 comes from the local nonprofit Community Lending Works, the news release said. Each business chosen will receive between $5,000 and $10,000. Nearly a third of the funds will be reserved for minority-owned businesses.

Payments will be waived for the first six months, and interest-only payments will be due in the following six months. Businesses will then have two years to pay back the remaining balance.