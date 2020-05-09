Board approves Philomath Academy alternative school

It’s one of Dan Johnson’s favorite stories to share.
A few years back, a young man in the Philomath school system developed a new level of academic confidence while utilizing the alternative education program. When his name was called at graduation, the teen accepted his diploma, took a look at it and responded in the moment by giving Johnson the biggest hug he’s ever experienced.
The student told him, “Thank you, Dr. Johnson, for believing in me before I did.”
“That’s one of the things that alternative education does — it’s a chance for students to discover what’s inside them,” Johnson told the Philomath School Board during a May 4 meeting. “We all know it is inside them, but they have to find it maybe in a different manner.”
Now, thanks to a unanimous vote by the school board, the local district’s alternative education program will expand with the establishment of the Philomath Academy. Students at the new school will work cooperatively with instructors and be empowered to take ownership in their education.
Set to launch this coming academic year alongside the traditional school, the Philomath Academy will provide complete course offerings for students in grades K-12, a mentor-based support system, standards-based curriculum, open class hours for individual instruction and help, and an on-site summer credit recovery program for students wishing to retake a course or accelerate their learning.
“I am really passionate about alternative education and the advantages that go with it,” Johnson said. “It allows students flexible scheduling, it allows alternative ways of gaining and gathering information and learning.”
Johnson’s affinity to alternative education developed through the years in part because of experiences with his own children. A son found success in an environment beyond the mainstream that allowed him to learn differently and ultimately advance through trade school to become a mechanic.
Back when an alternative program in Philomath was in its early years, another one of Johnson’s children had a positive outcome. In fact, Johnson said his child “without the alternative program would not have received a diploma ... that’s just a flat-out way of putting it.”
Years ago, the typical students found at alternative schools were those that had troubles fitting into the traditional educational environment. That’s no longer the case with enrollees including those in accelerated programs or students needing to work around jobs that must be maintained to help their families.
“It’s not necessarily just a discipline school — there are times when it is or has been,” Johnson said. “But then you go to the complete opposite extreme. There are some students that want to accelerate through with a potential opportunity for the student to earn a high school diploma and an associate’s degree at graduation.”
For now, the Philomath Academy’s “building” or “campus” is located inside the high school library. The alt education program had been utilizing a computer lab inside the library in past years. But that classroom space is expanding to include not only the media center, but an adjacent location where reference books were once shelved.
Philomath Academy’s staff will include Johnson, presumably as the principal, a full-time grades 6-12 teacher and a part-time K-8 teacher. Four other teachers for grades 6-12 will work up to five hours per week in the specific areas of math, science, language arts and social studies. The academy also foresees the hiring of two instructional assistants.
Johnson said that he will begin contacting families to set up meetings explaining the new school. As a result, he anticipates the academy growing and even regaining some students that had left the district to attend classes elsewhere. It’s this expected increase in student membership that Johnson hopes will offset any startup costs.
Johnson’s goal for the 2020-21 school year would be to enroll 20 full-time students that are not currently receiving their educational services from the Philomath School District. Those would be in addition to students already in the system.
The school district first launched an alternative education program during the 2009-10 academic year to provide basic courses in conjunction with Linn-Benton Community College for students pursuing a GED. In the following years, the program — known as the Philomath Alternative Education Academy, or AEA — slowly branched out into a fully functioning K-12 online education option for students.
“By making it now from a program into a school, it allows us the opportunity to attract more people as it continues to grow,” Johnson said. “It allows us to meet the needs of students in the alternative setting more than you can in just a couple of periods in a day program.”
The academy will set its own hours with a Monday through Thursday classroom schedule. Fridays will be used for consultations with families and getting caught up on paperwork.
Alternative education had expanded under previous superintendents but the idea to take it to the next level as an independent school moved along under Buzz Brazeau, who stepped into the position less than a year ago.
Talks about the alternative school between Johnson and Brazeau began in earnest last year during a conference in San Diego and led up to a presentation for the school board in March.
The new school will be paid for through the state’s per-student allocation, a distribution formula based on enrollment.
“From a budgetary standpoint for next year, there will be no increase to the district costs as we go into this — it’s flat funding and we’re hoping to show a little more money for the district as it grows,” Johnson said. “The more students we bring into the school or the more students we can retain within our boundaries, that will help offset any of the costs with the program.”
Johnson said he’s “shooting for 75 next year based upon numbers from the (online) program that may go into the school,” Johnson said. “But I can take up to 350, 400.”
As the program grows, a new location will be necessary. Johnson had an idea to bring in modulars but that was not workable. Buying a piece of property could be an option at some point down the road.
At the school board meeting last week, the idea was thrown out to eventually house the Philomath Academy in the building where the school district office is now located.
“With that, there’s space, there’s parking lots, and we could bring in all of those other pieces that go with it — segregate it a little bit better by age and as that need becomes more prevalent, we will make adjustments.”
That option, however, would means the district office would need to find a new location.
The staff will be adjusted over time as well.
“Once we start getting the enrollment, we’ll be able to make a better determination as to what we need,” Johnson said when asked about teaching staff.
To begin, the Philomath Academy will be open only to school district students but Johnson said an option is on the table to eventually expand offerings into the community. The cost would basically be based on what it takes to offer the course.
“That is a piece that I think is an important extension into the community,” Johnson said. “Besides being just a K-12 program, it becomes a community outreach program that allows the opportunity for people to brush up on the skills.”
