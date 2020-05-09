Board approves Philomath Academy alternative school

Johnson said he’s “shooting for 75 next year based upon numbers from the (online) program that may go into the school,” Johnson said. “But I can take up to 350, 400.”

As the program grows, a new location will be necessary. Johnson had an idea to bring in modulars but that was not workable. Buying a piece of property could be an option at some point down the road.

At the school board meeting last week, the idea was thrown out to eventually house the Philomath Academy in the building where the school district office is now located.

“With that, there’s space, there’s parking lots, and we could bring in all of those other pieces that go with it — segregate it a little bit better by age and as that need becomes more prevalent, we will make adjustments.”

That option, however, would means the district office would need to find a new location.

The staff will be adjusted over time as well.

“Once we start getting the enrollment, we’ll be able to make a better determination as to what we need,” Johnson said when asked about teaching staff.