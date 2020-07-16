Bruce the Moose, now fully restored, takes place of honor in new Corvallis Museum

CORVALLIS — Bruce the Moose finally has a new home.
The majestic stuffed animal, for many years the beloved mascot of the Horner Museum at Oregon State University, languished in obscurity after OSU closed the Horner in 1995.
But thanks to the Benton County Historical Society, which acquired the Horner Collection from OSU in 2008, Bruce is making a comeback. First the big guy got a meticulous restoration from a professional conservator, and on Wednesday he took up residence in his new digs: the lobby of the new Corvallis Museum at 411 SW Second St.
Getting him there was no small challenge.
Standing 6 feet tall at the shoulder and just over 8 feet from hoof to antler-tip, Bruce is a beast to move, and the historical society turned to a company with expertise in specialty transportation to handle the job.
On Wednesday morning, a five-man crew from the Portland office of Suddath Relocation Systems used a pallet jack to maneuver the moose from the society’s Philomath storage facility into the back of a moving truck. Even with his rack temporarily removed, it was a tight fit — Bruce’s ears nearly scraped the ceiling.
Heavy nylon straps held Bruce’s mounting pedestal securely in place, but there was still some concern that he might tip over during the 5-mile drive to his new address in downtown Corvallis, so a couple of movers rode in the back of the truck to catch him if he started to fall.
He arrived intact at his destination, although there was a moment of drama when he wobbled precariously going over the museum threshold, prompting gasps of alarm from the small gathering of onlookers. But the movers were ready for trouble and held the museum’s star attraction steady as they eased him into place at the foot of the main staircase.
Jo Anne Trow, a member of the society’s board, watched the proceedings with a big smile on her face.
“Oh, my,” she said. “He’s home.”
Exhibition curator Mark Tolonen said the iconic moose will provide a focal point for the new museum while also serving as a connection to the past.
“He’ll be in the middle looking out to greet people when they walk in,” he said. “The community has so many fond memories of the Horner Museum, and he was kind of the mascot of the Horner Museum.”
Bruce also served as the figurehead of the fundraising campaign for the $11.5 million museum project, appearing on lawn signs, coffee cups and promotional materials with slogans such as “A moose is a terrible thing to waste.”
His arrival signals the completion of a lengthy quest by the historical society, which bought the land for its new museum in 1999.
Executive Director Irene Zenev, who has been with the society since 1998, got emotional on Wednesday as Bruce finally took up residence in his new abode.
“I’m a little overwhelmed,” she said. “There have been a lot of long-term commitments, a lot of generous donors. … This is all possible because of a very supportive community.”
Bruce had originally been scheduled to make the move on March 25, in advance of the museum’s scheduled opening in mid-April. Those plans had to be shelved when Gov. Kate Brown issued executive orders urging people to stay home and directing many businesses to close in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.
While those restrictions have now been eased, they have not been lifted entirely, and a surge in coronavirus cases has raised the possibility that the state’s reopening push could be rolled back. With that in mind, the historical society is holding off on setting a rescheduled opening date for the Corvallis Museum.
“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Zenev said.
“I’m taking this in the short term because things are changing so quickly.”
Once the date is set, however, the museum will have everything in place to welcome visitors.
Earlier this week, Suddath moved artifacts that will be displayed in the main galleries when the new museum can finally be opened to visitors.
“Hats & Chairs” will pair furniture and headgear from different time periods to illustrate aspects of design, fashion and history through the years.
“A College Town” will examine the connections between Oregon State University and the city of Corvallis with artifacts that range from a stuffed beaver to a basketball signed by members of the 1986-87 men’s squad and a massive mainframe computer once used by the university.
A third exhibit will offer visitors a geographic tour of Benton County signposted by an assortment of objects, including a chain saw with a 9-foot bar, a crockery jug left behind by a Chinese railroad worker and a pair of embroidered bellbottoms that belonged to Summit resident Marjorie Posner.
Admission to the museum will be $5 for adults and free for anyone under 18 and for OSU and Linn-Benton Community College students.
