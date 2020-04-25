Budget hearing set for April 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Philomath Budget Committee plans to meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday via videoconferencing. The agenda includes a public hearing on the possible uses of state revenue sharing and a review of the public works budget.

The meeting convenes at City Hall with limited seating that allows for social distancing protocols, but officials encourage virtual attendance through the Zoom application for those interesting in watching or listening. Go online to the city’s website (www.ci.philomath.or.us) to find a link to the video feed, or call in to 312-626-6799 to listen. The meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is “Philomath.”

Citizens can sign up to comment during the public hearing by contacting the city recorder at ruth.post@philomathoregon.gov or by calling 541-929-6148 no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Written comments to be included in the record can be emailed to the city recorder or submitted at City Hall using the drop box no later than noon on the day of the meeting.

