Business: Pioneer Connect names new GM; NutCakes to close its doors

Pioneer Connect, a broadband provider based in Philomath, has named James Rennard as its new general manager.
Rennard will succeed Michael Whalen, who will retire at the end of the year after managing the cooperative’s finances for 23 years and serving as general manager for the past five years.
Rennard has a 30-year history in the rural telecom industry. After training as a certified public accountant and working for a private accounting firm, Rennard worked as vice president of finance and regulatory affairs for Canby Telcom (now DirectLink) in Canby, and then for GVNW Consulting, which provides operations and regulatory consulting to the telecom industry. He also has worked for two nonprofit agencies in Oregon.
Rennard will start his position at Pioneer Connect on Jan. 4.
You have free articles remaining.
Local donut shop closes business
NutCakes, a Philomath donut and cake shop located on North 13th Street, announced that it planned to close its business on Dec. 22.
Owner Jennifer Perry could not be reached for an interview, but she announced the closing on social media.
NutCakes, which had a strong local and regional following, opened in late 2010. According to a newspaper story on the business’s opening, Perry had the idea for NutCakes after teaching herself how to make decorative cakes.
“We will miss you all and we thank you for the amazing memories of the last nine-plus years,” Perry said on Facebook. “We cannot express how much we’ve loved serving you all and how much we will miss it.”