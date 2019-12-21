Business: Pioneer Connect names new GM; NutCakes to close its doors

Pioneer Connect, a broadband provider based in Philomath, has named James Rennard as its new general manager.

Rennard will succeed Michael Whalen, who will retire at the end of the year after managing the cooperative’s finances for 23 years and serving as general manager for the past five years.

Rennard has a 30-year history in the rural telecom industry. After training as a certified public accountant and working for a private accounting firm, Rennard worked as vice president of finance and regulatory affairs for Canby Telcom (now DirectLink) in Canby, and then for GVNW Consulting, which provides operations and regulatory consulting to the telecom industry. He also has worked for two nonprofit agencies in Oregon.

Rennard will start his position at Pioneer Connect on Jan. 4.

Local donut shop closes business

NutCakes, a Philomath donut and cake shop located on North 13th Street, announced that it planned to close its business on Dec. 22.

Owner Jennifer Perry could not be reached for an interview, but she announced the closing on social media.