Buyer beware: Gift card scam ruins Christmas for Philomath family

“What it looks like the scammers have done is they’ve pulled back the decals or stickers over those redemption codes, copied the codes and replaced (the stickers),” Klem said. “Then the scammer inputs the codes into the Visa system and drains the money.”

While not nearly as widely known as the extortion racket, gift card tampering has been a problem for some time, according to John Breyault, vice president of the National Consumers League.

“Gift cards are one of, if not the No. 1 gift that consumers spend money on at the holidays,” he said. “It’s one that’s been attracting scammers for many, many years.”

Gaming the system

The cards sold at major retail stores generally have some kind of protective packaging, and in many cases the redemption codes are covered with a protective decal or scratch-off film. The cards work like credit or debit cards, and there’s no money loaded into the accounts until the purchaser pays for them and the cards are activated.

But cybercriminals have developed a variety of high-tech ways to defeat those security measures and compromise the cards, siphoning funds from an account after a card has been activated but before it can be used by its rightful owner, Breyault said.