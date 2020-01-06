Cemetery seeks descendants of old unclaimed burial spaces

In November 1944, longtime Philomath resident Sarah L. Keezel purchased a number of plots in the southwest section of Mount Union Historical Cemetery in the same vicinity of where the husband she had lost 54 years earlier had been buried.
Two years later, she died at age 86.
Several members of her family are buried nearby, including the couple’s two children. Her nephew, Charles F. Loggan, purchased at least one plot on the same day, although upon his death in 1973, he was buried in River View Cemetery in Portland.
Through the years, five of the Keezel burial space along with a Loggan plot are among 49 at Mount Union that have gone unclaimed. Although most date back to the World War II era in the 1940s, a handful go clear back to the 1880s. The oldest unclaimed plot was purchased Jan. 20, 1880, by Betty Graves for 83 cents.
State law allows cemeteries to reclaim spaces sold more than 75 years ago. But before they can be made available for purchase, the cemetery must make an effort to contact heirs or original owners.
As a result, the Mount Union Cemetery Association hopes to hear from descendants of the individuals who purchased the unused plots (see accompanying list for the names). The association also welcomes information from those who are not descendants, but may know those families.
“We’d like to be able to resell some of these spaces,” said Richard Raleigh, chair of the Mount Union Cemetery Association. “If we were able to sell all of those spaces, that would be almost $38,000 of income for us. But if we can identify descendants and we would have a legitimate claim to the spaces, we’d like to put their name on that space and reserve it.”
Janet Cornelius, who serves as the cemetery association’s sexton, said their bylaws allow buy-backs of those spaces for 80% of the original purchase price. The amounts paid range from 83 cents in the 1880s to $12 in the 1940s.
“Eighty percent of that is not going to be very much, so people can actually donate them back to the cemetery and take the tax write-off for the full $775, which is the market value now,” Cornelius said. “That’s one of the options.”
The cemetery has done some limited research so far on trying to locate people.
“Two of the volunteers with the association have been working on this, looking through the genealogical records from some of the older ones and trying to find descendants that might still be in the area and somehow have contact information,” Cornelius said. “They found maybe one or two, but not much.”
You have free articles remaining.
Many of the names are familiar out of the community’s long history. Sarah Keezel (spelled Kiezel in the cemetery association’s records) came to Philomath in 1887 with her husband, the Rev. James C. Keezel, who served as president of the College of Philomath, and their two children. Her husband was killed in 1890 when scaffolding collapsed while he worked on a college building’s construction.
After his death, Sarah Keezel, a faculty member with a master’s degree, took over as the college’s president. She also served as Philomath’s postmaster from 1897 into the 1910s.
Other notable families can be found among the unclaimed plots in the cemetery, including Henkle, Newton, Young, Bailey and others.
“You can see from the list that people purchased multiple spaces so that maybe they could have a family grouping,” Cornelius said.
Raleigh said about 2,500 people are buried at the cemetery, which saw its capacity expand in the 1970s with the addition of the “new section.” He estimated the number of available burial spaces at 1,500 to 1,700.
In 2018, Raleigh said he received in email from a woman who discovered through her late mother’s documents that plots had been purchased in 1907. The spaces were able to be claimed by the descendant.
Thirty-seven of the 49 unclaimed spaces were purchased in the 1940s.
“Most of these were sold during wartime,” Cornelius said. “People purchase plots when there’s a death in the family or something like a war brings it to their minds.”
Cornelius has an interesting connection to the cemetery with the home that had been owned by her late mother located nearby.
“I had been doing some history on my mother’s house and the Newton family that built my mother’s house are buried up there,” she said.
Cornelius lived in the home during her youth.
“I spent hours and hours and hours in that cemetery when I was growing up,” she said. “I’d walk across the street and climb that maple tree and sit in there and read.”
For anyone with information on the individuals connected to the unclaimed lots, call Cornelius at 541-231-4899 or mountunion@peak.org.