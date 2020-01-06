Cemetery seeks descendants of old unclaimed burial spaces

“We’d like to be able to resell some of these spaces,” said Richard Raleigh, chair of the Mount Union Cemetery Association. “If we were able to sell all of those spaces, that would be almost $38,000 of income for us. But if we can identify descendants and we would have a legitimate claim to the spaces, we’d like to put their name on that space and reserve it.”

Janet Cornelius, who serves as the cemetery association’s sexton, said their bylaws allow buy-backs of those spaces for 80% of the original purchase price. The amounts paid range from 83 cents in the 1880s to $12 in the 1940s.

“Eighty percent of that is not going to be very much, so people can actually donate them back to the cemetery and take the tax write-off for the full $775, which is the market value now,” Cornelius said. “That’s one of the options.”

The cemetery has done some limited research so far on trying to locate people.

“Two of the volunteers with the association have been working on this, looking through the genealogical records from some of the older ones and trying to find descendants that might still be in the area and somehow have contact information,” Cornelius said. “They found maybe one or two, but not much.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}