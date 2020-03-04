Challenging conversations: Share perspectives on forest management at March 12 discussion

Put a lot of people together in a room to share perspectives on forest management and the discussion could go off in any of several directions. It’s an issue that can become divisive, especially in communities like Philomath that have a long history with the timber industry and located in a state with deep environmental values.
Just what role should humans play when it comes to the forest? What do people see when they look into the woods? And finally, what should Oregon do to steward, manage and protect the forests?
Those types of questions provide the focus for a program that will be hosted by Marys River Grange next week. “Seeing the Forest and the Trees: Stewarding Our Public Lands,” a free conversation with Mariah Acton, will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.
The program is part of the Conversation Project series sponsored by Oregon Humanities.
Karin Bolender Hart, a member of Marys River Grange and a Conversation Project facilitator herself, believes the discussion will be of great interest to locals.
“Philomath, in particular, has a history with conflicts around timber management ... just in terms of an important issue in our state and the conflict betwen conservation values and the timber industry values,” she said. “I saw that conversation as one that could be particularly beneficial to our community at this time because these conversations are so especially geared to work through our divisive tendencies.”
The Conversation Project events are designed to move beyond the taking of a position, Bolender Hart said, beyond the us-and-them atmosphere that often surfaces in such discussions.
“We all come to a subject with preconceptions of it and so a well-designed conversation allows people to sort of discover things about their own preconceptions and also to discover other people’s perspectives,” she said.
Marys River Grange hosted three Conversation Project presentations last year.
“They all were successful last year to varying degrees but the very first one we did was really strikingly well-attended,” said Bolender Hart, adding that she recalls at least 30 people in attendance for a project entitled, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
In addition to the March 12 event, the grange board selected two other Conversation Project discussions to bring in this spring:
• April 23 — “Everyone Can Be a Leader” with Pepe Moscoso for a conversation that explores an alternative view of leadership.
• May 21 — “Can We Get Along?” with Chisao Hata for an examination of people’s personal experiences of connection and community.
Although the board makes the final decisions on what programs to bring in, Bolender Hart said, “I personally sort of advocated for the forest stewardship conversation because I did feel like that would be particularly important to have at this time.”
Oregon Humanities states that it offers the free programs to “engage community members in thoughtful, challenging conversations about ideas critical to our daily lives and our state's future.”
Bolender Hart said people often show up at the discussions expecting a lecture. But that’s not the case.
“Even if they know better, they come expecting to be sort of spoon-fed information and that’s not what happens,” she said. “It’s really about invoking and listening and even asking questions that don’t pitch one way or the other politically.”
In fact, she said the talks are meant to provoke and surprise people about their own preconceptions and get beyond what participants bring into the room.
“When I see that really work, it’s a beautiful thing,” she said. “It never works perfectly; there’s so much to the dynamics that happen in every room.”
Oregon Humanities makes the Conversation Project discussions available at a low cost to groups interested in hosting. In the case of a small organization like Marys River Grange, the cost runs just $50 per event, although there could extra expenses such as lodging if a facilitator is coming from a great distance.
“The presenters are actually paid more than that, so that’s nice for them,” Bolender Hart said. “Oregon Humanities does all that through grants so they sponsor the programs in that sense so they can allow people to host them in an affordable way.”
Interestingly, Bolender Hart first learned about the Conversation Project during a local grange meeting when then-Master Jay Sexton passed out a poster promoting the event at the Columbia Grange in Corbett.
“I just happened to realize as I was looking at the poster that the person responsible for that is the mother of one of my best friends,” Bolender Hart said.
The random connection sparked an interest that led to her own involvement.
“I ended up going home and researching it a little bit,” Bolender Hart said. “At that time, they happened to be asking for proposals for Conversation projects and I had one and then I ended up getting involved with presenting.”
Bolender Hart’s discussion topic is “Sharing Our Lives With Animals,” which revolves around philosophical questions about how people interact with different species. The experience helped her better understand what makes the projects tick, even training with Oregon Humanities on presenting her own.
“I have a really good sense of what they aim to accomplish with these projects and that it is an extremely challenging and artful thing that these projects are trying to do,” she said.
Acton has held the conversation around several locations in Oregon over the past few years. A University of Oregon graduate, she focused her master’s degree work at the intersection of conflict resolution, nonprofit management and public administration.
She currently works in Salem as a strategic business analyst at Oregon Housing and Community Services where she helps to facilitate conversations around housing, homelessness and anti-poverty policies.
Acton recently worked as a social science researcher for the U.S. Forest Service and is a former volunteer facilitator with forest collaboratives in the southern Willamette Valley.
“The thing about these conversations that I value the most are that it is a rare occasion when you can gather with a group of people that you don’t know and have a genuine, real exchange of thoughts and ideas in a space that is created for that purpose,” Bolender Hart said. “I mean, when do we get to that?”
