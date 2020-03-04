Challenging conversations: Share perspectives on forest management at March 12 discussion

Put a lot of people together in a room to share perspectives on forest management and the discussion could go off in any of several directions. It’s an issue that can become divisive, especially in communities like Philomath that have a long history with the timber industry and located in a state with deep environmental values.

Just what role should humans play when it comes to the forest? What do people see when they look into the woods? And finally, what should Oregon do to steward, manage and protect the forests?

Those types of questions provide the focus for a program that will be hosted by Marys River Grange next week. “Seeing the Forest and the Trees: Stewarding Our Public Lands,” a free conversation with Mariah Acton, will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.

The program is part of the Conversation Project series sponsored by Oregon Humanities.

Karin Bolender Hart, a member of Marys River Grange and a Conversation Project facilitator herself, believes the discussion will be of great interest to locals.