Chamber board opts to cancel this year's Wine Walk

The Philomath Uncorked Wine Walk that had been planned for July 25 has been canceled. Sponsored by the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce, the organization’s board of directors made the decision at its most recent meeting.

“We were encouraged by the number of vendors and businesses still willing to participate but the restrictions given to us by both the Oregon Health Authority and Benton County Health seemed unmanageable,” chamber director Shelley Niemann said in an email to members.

The chamber had distributed a survey to vendors and host businesses to gauge the comfort level of moving forward with the event and Niemann reported that approximately 65% of the vendors and 60% of the businesses were still willing to participate in some way.

Issues the event would’ve faced included limiting the gathering to 250 participants, which would include all volunteers, vendors and business owners, along with restrictions on food and challenging guidelines covering areas such as personal protective equipment, sanitation and social distancing.

The wine walk traditionally occurs on the last Saturday in July and this would’ve been its 10th year. The event pairs local wineries with downtown businesses and draws hundreds of tasters. The event is scheduled for July 31 in 2021.

