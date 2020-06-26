Citizens urge city to take action on racial injustice issues

“You are also failing in taking the first steps to create social change in Philomath and improve the safety, well-being and sense of community of not only Black residents but Indigenous and people of color,” she added.

Jones immediately spoke up to voice his support for Teslow Cheek’s message with an expressed desire to move the conversation forward. He also suggested that the city earmark funds in the budget for city leaders and staff to participate in training on issues of justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.

“I suppose that it is possible that some of you may not believe that there is any need for change in our community,” Jones said. “Maybe we haven’t had any incidents of excessive force by our police, Maybe we haven’t had any complaints or associated issues with city or city leaders. However, it is important to know that every one of us have implicit biases; we all have privileges that are not afforded to our resident and nonresident people of color in Philomath.”

Causey supported statements by both Teslow Cheek and Jones and volunteered to be a part of the work group, which has been called the Inclusivity Ad Hoc Committee.

Resident Rose Bricker commented at the meeting with views that also centered on the city’s lack of response.