City board cancels this summer's Music in the Park series

The park board launched Music in the Park in 2016 with intentions of revisiting it after five years. This summer would’ve been the fifth year but based on the board’s comments at the meeting, it will return in 2021.

The event, which has in the past been offered on the third Thursday of the month from May through August at Philomath City Park, has served as a fundraiser for performing arts in the schools. The Lions Club has also participated by selling concessions.

Similar events in other communities have also been canceled for the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic and implemented strategies meant to reduce the spread.

“We’re right in line with what other communities are having to do,” Workman said. “I think that is the decision and frankly, I think that’s a decision that’s already been made for us if we’re going to be restricted to groups of no more than 25 people coming.”

Collins said bands had been lined up for June and August and they will be notified.

“I think people will understand,” Collins said.

In other news from the May 14 meeting: