City committee recommends General Fund fee reduction to $5 per month

A positive revenue forecast prompted the Philomath Finance and Administration Committee during its Feb. 28 meeting to recommend to the City Council that the $10 General Fund fee be reduced by 50%.
Since the fee was established in 2017, Finance Director Joan Swanson said the city has seen some recovery in the form of building and population growth. After crunching the numbers, Swanson reached the conclusion that the fee could be reduced.
“We’re doing a little bit better on the revenue, still have a little bit on the expense side, but constantly thinking about the burden on the citizens of the $10 fee,” said Swanson, adding that recent utility rate increases should be factored in. “With that said, I think we can live with a $5 fee this current (fiscal) year.”
Councilor David Low, who chairs the Finance and Administration Committee, embraced the reduction.
“To be able to reduce it a year ahead by $5, I think that’s a great thing,” Low said. “I think it is a good signal to send to citizens that we are managing our money.”
Swanson reported that the General Fund fee is bringing in about $266,000 per year, which means cutting it by 50% will reduce the 2020-21 revenue to approximately $133,000.
The $10 fee first showed up on residents’ utility bills in 2017, a payment method the council implemented to minimize the cost of billing and collecting. During a seven-month stretch prior to its final approval, proposals for the fee had been as high as $17 and as low as $7. Finally, the city settled on $10 per month after the public process revealed support for continuing and even increasing the Philomath Connection bus service.
Councilors established the General Fund fee with the intention of revisiting it each year and determining whether it remains a need based on the financial outlook. The approved ordinance included a five-year sunset clause, which means the fee would expire following the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Swanson said the city established the General Fund fee in 2017 for three major reasons:
• Property tax revenue in previous years were no longer covering expenses and the city’s General Fund cash balance dwindled.
• With the financial shortfalls, the city stopped putting money into its Land, Building and Equipment Fund, which is basically savings to pay for future capital projects. The fee allowed those transfers to resume.
• The ending fund balance was so low at the end of the fiscal year that the city couldn’t financially operate until Nov. 15, the date that property tax revenue comes in. As a result, the city had to borrow from other funds.
Moving forward, Swanson gave a positive outlook with property tax revenue already seeing an increase, she said, most likely because of the new apartments in town. She added that the revenue will be going up even more in the near future with the Millpond Crossing housing project now into construction of its first phase.
“I think our property tax revenue is starting to do that upward motion, which is what we needed,” Swanson said, who reported that property tax revenues were up 6.36% this fiscal year.
The city’s population growth is also going up and with state shared revenues calculated on a per capita basis, Philomath will see more income. Another source of income to the city comes through franchise fees paid by utility companies for operating in the city.
“The more houses you have, the more people you have, the more people are using those utilities so we have higher franchise fees,” Swanson said.
In addition, building permit revenue has started to pick up. Swanson said it has grown from $114,400 in fiscal year 2016-17 to the current budget estimate of $380,000.
Although the revenue projections are positive, Swanson said there are still expenses to consider, including the Public Works Committee’s recommended Capital Improvement Plan. Swanson said the plan proposes that the General Fund set aside $171,000 in the Land, Building and Equipment Fund for needed remodeling projects at City Hall and Philomath Community Library.
Three years ago when the fee had been established, the goal at the time was to see the General Fund’s ending cash balance stabilize at $600,000 by the end of the fee’s five years. During this current fiscal year, Swanson said the city spent $578,000 from the July 1-Oct. 31 stretch. And although that’s in the neighborhood of the original target, she said it will not be enough in future years and recommended that the balance go up another $100,000 to $200,000.
City Manager Chris Workman said the city’s staff studied the issue at length.
“I’m happy that we can recommend dropping it down to $5 and I’m confident that we can do that without regretting it next year,” he said.
The committee, which with Low also includes councilors Chas Jones and Matt Lehman, passed on a 3-0 vote a motion to recommend the fee reduction.