City committee recommends General Fund fee reduction to $5 per month

A positive revenue forecast prompted the Philomath Finance and Administration Committee during its Feb. 28 meeting to recommend to the City Council that the $10 General Fund fee be reduced by 50%.

Since the fee was established in 2017, Finance Director Joan Swanson said the city has seen some recovery in the form of building and population growth. After crunching the numbers, Swanson reached the conclusion that the fee could be reduced.

“We’re doing a little bit better on the revenue, still have a little bit on the expense side, but constantly thinking about the burden on the citizens of the $10 fee,” said Swanson, adding that recent utility rate increases should be factored in. “With that said, I think we can live with a $5 fee this current (fiscal) year.”

Councilor David Low, who chairs the Finance and Administration Committee, embraced the reduction.

“To be able to reduce it a year ahead by $5, I think that’s a great thing,” Low said. “I think it is a good signal to send to citizens that we are managing our money.”

Swanson reported that the General Fund fee is bringing in about $266,000 per year, which means cutting it by 50% will reduce the 2020-21 revenue to approximately $133,000.