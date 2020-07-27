City continues discussion on code changes that focus on RV parks

The Philomath Planning Commission during its July 20 meeting moved one step closer to proposing municipal code changes related to recreational vehicle parks in the city.
The commissioners directed City Manager Chris Workman to prepare a report to be brought back to the group in September with future plans to include a public hearing. The commission would ultimately make a recommendation to the City Council to either adopt or not adopt the code language changes.
City Councilor Ruth Causey has led the effort to change code language to limit RV parks in Philomath in number or location. Suggested code changes cover areas such as use of an RV as a dwelling, inserting the definition of an RV park and industrial district language tweaks.
The most significant proposed change would require applicants to demonstrate that another RV park is needed in the city and that the applicant’s project would be the best option to meet that need.
Attorney David Coulombe told commissioners that those two provisions “are highly subjective and up to the discretion of the decision maker and that’s part of the beauty of including those in the conditional-use application criteria requirements.”
Even if the applicant has surveys and studies that indicate the need for an RV park, the Planning Commission could have a different opinion.
“It’s highly subjective ... it gives the decision maker a lot of options and discretion in either granting or denying the application,” Coulombe said.
Causey took up the issue after the city’s Nov. 12 decision to approve a 175-park RV park on industrial-zoned property located east of North 19th Street.
If the proposed language changes had been in place at the time of developer Scott Lepman’s application, the City Council would have had defensible options to deny the RV park through conditional-use language.
The commissioners agreed to move forward with Workman to prepare a report for the next step.
“I love this solution,” Planning Commissioner Giana Bernardini said. “This seems perfect to me in a way when things seem right.”
In other news from the July 20 meeting:
• Commissioners held a public hearing on Terry and Kay Keady’s application to the city for a variance to exceed the maximum square footage allowed in property they own within low-density residential zoning on Fawn Lane in the Starlight Village subdivision. The owners proposed to combine their current home lot with an adjacent lot that they believe is too small to adequately build a home and would be more appropriate as livable outdoor space. During the hearing, one person testified in opposition. After a hearing and discussion that lasted for nearly an hour, the commissioners voted to deny the variance application on a 6-1 vote (Jeannine Gay opposed) based on established criteria within city development code.
• David Stein and Peggy Yoder provided an update on the 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update’s Project Advisory Committee. A July 15 meeting featured discussion on economic development vision and objectives.
• The commission heard about results from public surveys involving the preferred theme for the downtown streetscapes design. See separate story.
• The commission unanimously approved a motion to forward to the City Council a memorandum crafted by Yoder to request further action for a situation involving Workman and a Transportation and Growth Management grant application. The council in August 2019 directed city staff to apply for the grant and authorized Workman to sign any required agreements, if needed. The memo includes various details and states that Workman had said he made a decision to not proceed with the program on his own authority. The commission's approved motion asks the City Council to review the city manager’s actions.
• City Planner Pat Depa went over details of his effort to create a Downtown Design Manual, which would feature guidelines that could be enforced to keep intact the vision that city planners have as the Downtown Streetscape Improvements Project moves forward.
