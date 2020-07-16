City Council: City to consider water discount for ballfields at rodeo grounds

“They were hoping to get these fields put in this year and so there is some time sensitivity to knowing whether they’re going to get this water rate or not,” Workman said. “I don’t want to speak for the (PYAC) board ... but they would probably delay construction on this until they hear about the cost.”

Workman said that he hoped the council would categorize the request similar to one coming from the school, saying he was “looking for general approval in concept about supporting PYAC and putting a couple of ballfields in town that the community can use.”

Workman apologized to councilors for not having more specifics on the project to answer their questions. He later indicated that the timing of a Finance & Administration Committee meeting within the next few weeks would work fine with the discussion to resume at the Aug. 10 City Council meeting.

“I’m 100% in favor of doing this,” Lehman said. “There seems to be a lot of questions, even internal questions. ... I understand the timeliness issue but it just seems that procedurally, this should be the way to go.”

A memorandum of understanding between the Frolic and PYAC was included in the City Council meeting packet. Various details included within that document spell out responsibilities by each entity.