City Council: City to consider water discount for ballfields at rodeo grounds

If all goes as planned, Philomath youngsters in the near future will be able to play ball on two new fields to be constructed on the rodeo grounds at Skirvin Park.
Back in May, the Philomath Youth Activities Club entered into an agreement with the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo to develop two baseball fields in the open area behind the grandstands and vendors where overflow parking is typically seen during the week of the annual celebration. The city of Philomath owns Skirvin Park but leases the rodeo grounds to the Frolic.
“The lease agreement allows for the Frolic to sublease parts of the property to allow for improvements,” City Manager Chris Workman told the City Council Monday night. “Overall, I think it’s going to be a really good partnership — the Frolic and PYAC both have an interest in improving the property.”
Details connected to the project surfaced during the council meeting as part of a proposed resolution to allow PYAC to pay for irrigation water at a reduced rate — a courtesy that the city extends to the Philomath School District.
Workman told the council that the PYAC board of directors had expressed concern about irrigation costs, especially during the first couple of years when establishing new turf. The “city/school irrigation rate” is basically an at-cost charge.
Councilors had questions that included areas such as impact on water supply, irrigation flow and costs. Matt Lehman made a motion to refer the matter to the city’s Finance and Administration Committee and Workman initially showed concern because of PYAC’s desire to get started on the project, possibly as early as next week.
“They were hoping to get these fields put in this year and so there is some time sensitivity to knowing whether they’re going to get this water rate or not,” Workman said. “I don’t want to speak for the (PYAC) board ... but they would probably delay construction on this until they hear about the cost.”
Workman said that he hoped the council would categorize the request similar to one coming from the school, saying he was “looking for general approval in concept about supporting PYAC and putting a couple of ballfields in town that the community can use.”
Workman apologized to councilors for not having more specifics on the project to answer their questions. He later indicated that the timing of a Finance & Administration Committee meeting within the next few weeks would work fine with the discussion to resume at the Aug. 10 City Council meeting.
“I’m 100% in favor of doing this,” Lehman said. “There seems to be a lot of questions, even internal questions. ... I understand the timeliness issue but it just seems that procedurally, this should be the way to go.”
A memorandum of understanding between the Frolic and PYAC was included in the City Council meeting packet. Various details included within that document spell out responsibilities by each entity.
Councilor Chas Jones suggested that the city consider implementing a policy to handle such requests in the future while maintaining transparency as to what groups could apply for those rates. Workman said that these have been handled on a case-by-case basis with the last such request coming more than 10 years ago from the school district.
The council passed Lehman’s motion to send the resolution to the committee level for review.
In other news from the July 13 meeting:
• The council approved on a 6-0 vote the adoption of a resolution proclaiming inclusivity. See separate story to be published later this week.
• The council approved on a 4-0 vote $21,700 in social service agency donations out of the general fund, including $9,500 to Philomath Community Services to help that organization pay for the installation of a walk-in cooler that had been donated by Heritage Natural Finishes. Various other amounts went to the Philomath Youth Activities Club ($6,450), ABC House ($2,500), Meals on Wheels ($1,500), Strengthening Rural Families ($1,500) and Maxtivity ($750). Lehman and David Low recused themselves from the vote because they have family members working for an organization on the list.
• The council approved on a 6-0 vote $9,000 in social service agency donations out of water and sewer funds to We Care ($6,000) and Vina Moses ($3,000), two organizations that have a direct relationship with the city to help low-income residents with living expenses.
• The council adopted on a 5-1 vote a resolution to place a proposed charter amendment on the November 2020 general election ballot related to staggering councilor terms, increasing term limits and extending residency requirements. Jones, who had proposed that the residency requirement issue be extracted and put before the voters in a separate measure, voted nay.
• The council adopted on a 6-0 vote a resolution that moves forward a proposal to improve Landmark Drive to city standards through the formation of a local improvement district. The public will be able to weigh in at a public hearing on Aug. 10.
