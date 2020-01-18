City Council reports favorable review of city manager

The Philomath City Council met in executive session following the Jan. 13 regular meeting for an employee review of City Manager Chris Workman. The council had met in a closed session in December for the actual performance review and followed up last week with finalizing discussion points.
A press release sent out Saturday morning through the City Council stated that the city manager “put in a strong performance in 2019 and the council looks forward to building on Mr. Workman’s contributions in 2020."
The release pointed to what the city has coming up this year.
“There are many projects on the books for this year, the largest one being the water treatment plant construction, enabling the city to be ready for the future. The city has already started the preliminary work on the plant, working with the city engineer to refine the costs and crucial design elements.”
The council also mentioned various other accomplishments, including Workman's ability to secure several important grants.
“The city will also be updating its Comprehensive Plan, last revised in 2003. Mr. Workman assisted in securing a $50,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development which will cover the majority of the costs of this project,” the release reads. “In fact, since becoming Philomath’s city manager a little over five years ago, Mr. Workman has assisted in securing over $2 million in grants to support various projects in Philomath and the surrounding area.”
The release ends with the council stating that together with Workman, the city will continue strive to fulfill its mission: “To promote ethical and responsive municipal government which provides its citizenry with high-quality municipal services in an efficient and cost-effective manner.”