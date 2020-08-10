City Council to meet Monday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Philomath City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday via videoconferencing for its regular monthly meeting. However, the evening will begin an hour earlier at 6 p.m. for a joint meeting of the council and the Planning Commission.

The joint meeting features an update by the consultant heading up the city’s comprehensive plan update project.

The regular meeting’s agenda includes a public hearing on the formation of a Landmark Drive local improvement district and discussions on filling a Planning Commission seat with the resignation of Jeannine Gay, submitting a reimbursement request for roughly $18,500 in city-incurred expenses and what next steps should be taken with the city’s Inclusivity Ad Hoc Committee, along with other business.

The meetings convene at City Hall with limited seating that allows for social distancing protocols, but officials encourage virtual attendance through the Zoom application for those interesting in watching or listening. Go online to the city’s website (www.ci.philomath.or.us) for information.

